Leo UK 2025: Reinvented, Rewarded, Ready For More

It’s been another year of creative excellence at Leo UK - although obviously a key talking point was its rebrand from its former Leo Burnett. This move followed Publicis Groupe merging Leo Burnett with Publicis Worldwide at the start of the year.

This change didn’t wreak havoc however; Leo’s showed their resilience and continued to yet again produce great work with Mark Elwood (CCO) at the creative helm, with work for clients such as McDonald’s, Morrisons, and Kellogg’s.