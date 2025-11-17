How To Crack Gen Z: Less Alphabet Soup, More Connection

The notion of generational boundaries was conceived by the Hungarian-German sociologist Karl Mannheim. His 1928 essay 'The Problem Of Generations' proposed that the socio-historical events of a particular time and place could shape the consciousness of generations, for those it impacted in their childhood and young adulthood.

Due to the fast pace of social and technological change in the 20 th Century, theorists William Strauss and Neil Howe theorised that society moved in predictable cycles, with each generation developing its own set of attitudes, behaviours and cultural preferences.

While dividing millions of people into generational categories has long been used as a shortcut by advertisers to identify consumers - for example, nostalgia marketing: New Wave aimed at Gen X, MySpace at millennials – it has also been criticised for oversimplifying the situation.

And that can be seen in the statistics from the report, which surveyed around 2,000 adults:

The majority (77 per cent) of adults older than 28 say that they have taken advice from a member of Gen Z (aged 13-28).

Almost all (96 per cent) of Gen Z participants agree that different generations should be open to learning from one another

Most Gen Z particpants (72 per cent) said that they would like to spend more time with older generations

Despite the fact that only 21 per cent of adults feel confident about the country’s future, some 2/3 of Gen Z see themselves as hopeful and optimistic

Discussing the report, the panellists shared three key insights:

Gen Z is experiencing ‘generational gloom’ – but it heightens their hunger for connection

Gen Z is actively seeking connection. Structural separations - such as hybrid working and a lack of community-minded third spaces make this harder to achieve than it has been in the past.

Professor Bobby Duffy highlights that while intergenerational connections within families have grown stronger – for example, parents connecting more with their kids than they did in the 60s and 70s – what has also happened alongside that is a massive separation of the generations outside the family unit.

“That is really important: what is the role of brands? Not just as glue within a family but across society, because we’re losing a lot of the places where that connection would have been naturally made before,” he posits.