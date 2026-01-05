McDonald's Reveals Its 'Secret Menu'

Leo UK & McDonald’s have launched the McDonald’s ‘Secret Menu’ officially making mythical fan-created menu items a reality for the first time ever. The menu features items like the Surf N’ Turf, the Chicken Cheeseburger, and the Espresso Milkshake.

The campaign is inspired by the universal fan truth that for decades customers have speculated about whether a McDonald’s Secret Menu actually exists, but it has remained an urban legend and never been officially confirmed by McDonald’s.

Leo UK and McDonald’s secretly fueled speculation from early December, leaving cryptic clues across social. Messages confirming its existence were hidden in other McDonald’s posters, and insider information was leaked by creators. In restaurant, kiosks and screens glitched briefly to reveal a secret glimpse of the menu to customers as well as in CRM and on hidden locations like the top of bus shelters, sparking online conversation.