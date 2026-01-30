Vodafone Powers Staying Connected
By Leo UK, the work celebrates how families can stay connected, no matter where they are
30 January 2026
Vodafone has launched ‘First Term’, a new UK-wide integrated campaign celebrating how families can stay connected with loved ones, no matter where they are. The campaign marks a refresh to Vodafone Together, which rewards families who choose to take multiple mobile plans from Vodafone with great value unlimited 5G plans from £16 per month. Each additional mobile line added to their plan will save families over £400 across two years.
Created by Leo UK, the campaign taps into a universal part of family life – the idea that growing up is often marked by a series of small goodbyes, such as leaving home, starting university, or simply being pulled in different directions by everyday routine. The campaign, set to Deacon Blue’s iconic track 'Real Gone Kid' shows how the small, everyday connections - made possible through mobile technology and great value unlimited data plans - can help families stay close, even when life moves them apart.
The 40-second film follows Mia on her first term at university, staying connected to her family with a heartfelt voice note from her Mum, a video call with her sister about some mysteriously “borrowed” clothes, an accidental message from Nan, a quick call to Dad for some laundry advice, and a text from Mum at the end as they’re reunited.
The campaign will launch on 1st February with a fully integrated campaign targeting switchers and value‑seeking audiences, and will span TV, major streaming platforms including ITVX, Channel 4, Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, YouTube, radio, social channels and online display. The TV ad will first air during the Manchester United versus Fulham Premier League match on Sunday 1st February.
Brand ambassador Roman Kemp will also front a series of social and YouTube videos, using custom Memojis to demonstrate how families can save money by bringing their plans together with Vodafone Together.
Maria Koutsoudakis, Chief Brand Officer, Vodafone UK, said: “Vodafone Together is designed to make staying connected simple and affordable for families. By bringing their family to Vodafone, households can enjoy great value unlimited 5G plans from £16 a month, saving over £400 on every additional line across two years. Our new campaign, ‘First Term’ brings this to life by showing how great value and reliable connectivity help families stay close wherever life takes them.”
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, added: "Across the country, Vodafone Together helps families stay connected in an affordable way. ‘First Term’ brings this to life by showing the everyday moments of family connection - the small interactions that keep people in touch and often mean the most.”
Media planning and buying has been handled by Carat.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: 'First Term'
CLIENT: Vodafone
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Mark Franklin, Rob Tenconi
COPYWRITER: Alice Pearce
PLANNER: Katie Mulligan
MANAGING PARTNER: M-L Robinson
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlotte Elwig
ACCOUNT TEAM: Sophie Keattch, Walker Hill, Felicity Anniss
AGENCY PRODUCER: Persephone Withnell
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat
MEDIA PLANNER: Rupert Beck
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Blink
DIRECTOR: Bob Harlow
PRODUCER: Corin Taylor
EDITOR: Eve Ashwell
POST-PRODUCTION: Harbor
POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Abi Klimaszewska
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: Harbor