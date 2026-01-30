Vodafone Powers Staying Connected

Vodafone has launched ‘First Term’, a new UK-wide integrated campaign celebrating how families can stay connected with loved ones, no matter where they are. The campaign marks a refresh to Vodafone Together, which rewards families who choose to take multiple mobile plans from Vodafone with great value unlimited 5G plans from £16 per month. Each additional mobile line added to their plan will save families over £400 across two years.

Created by Leo UK, the campaign taps into a universal part of family life – the idea that growing up is often marked by a series of small goodbyes, such as leaving home, starting university, or simply being pulled in different directions by everyday routine. The campaign, set to Deacon Blue’s iconic track 'Real Gone Kid' shows how the small, everyday connections - made possible through mobile technology and great value unlimited data plans - can help families stay close, even when life moves them apart.

The 40-second film follows Mia on her first term at university, staying connected to her family with a heartfelt voice note from her Mum, a video call with her sister about some mysteriously “borrowed” clothes, an accidental message from Nan, a quick call to Dad for some laundry advice, and a text from Mum at the end as they’re reunited.