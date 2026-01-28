AXA reveals the hidden language of financial abuse

AXA UK, in partnership with Leo UK, has launched “What they say. What we hear”, an awareness campaign designed to highlight the hidden nature of domestic abuse, focusing particularly on the everyday phrases that conceal financial abuse in relationships. The aim is to help people better recognise the warning signs of this often misunderstood form of domestic abuse.

The campaign is supported by AXA UK research, which found that almost a quarter (24%) of UK adults wouldn’t consider a partner having financial control over their bank accounts as abuse, while 21% believe being removed from an insurance policy could be dismissed as ‘normal’ or ‘not serious’ in a relationship.

Featuring nationwide OOH and social activations, the creative reinforces the central message that financial abuse often hides in plain sight. The creative uses the familiar world of online translation tools to uncover the underlying reality of coercion and control, for example “I took you off the car insurance. You don’t need it.” and “You don’t need to see the paperwork, I’ll take care of it,” reframed to reveal what’s really being communicated beneath the surface.

Alongside the awareness work, AXA have worked with Women’s Aid and Smart Works to increase understanding and improve access to vital support. The campaign is also supported by a wider PR campaign, led by MSL UK. Fronted by TV presenter and relationship and life coach Anna Williamson, with supporting research commissioned by AXA UK, comms centres around helping to raise awareness of financial abuse and share how AXA UK is supporting victims and survivors.

Tara Foley, CEO at AXA UK & Ireland, said: “Financial abuse often hides in plain sight, but even some of the most obvious signs can be hard to see. That’s why we’re working with Women’s Aid and Smart Works to raise awareness of the signs of financial abuse and offer practical assistance to those who may be experiencing it. We want to empower everyone to recognise the signs and help them find the words to seek help when they need it most.”

Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo UK added: “The power of this idea is its simplicity. We took familiar, everyday phrases and revealed the hidden truths they can sometimes carry. ‘What they say. What we hear.’ is designed to stop people in their tracks, because the most harmful control doesn’t always look dramatic, it can sound like a normal conversation. If the work helps even one person recognise what’s happening and reach support, then it’s doing its job.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: “What they say. What we hear”

CLIENT: AXA UK

BRAND DIRECTOR: Barney Bailey

BRAND MARKETING LEAD: Sharon Mintah

MEDIA RELATIONS MANAGER: Suzette Williams

SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Emma Walker





ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland

CREATIVE TEAM: Abi Stephenson and Matt Jones

DESIGNER: Reiss Butler

SOCIAL DESIGNER: Kirsty Lawrie

PLANNER: Katie Mulligan

MANAGING PARTNER: Jo Tauscher

ACCOUNT TEAM: Jo Tauscher, Tegwen Tucker, Chiara Pinder

PROJECT MANAGER: Layla Boyd

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker

MEDIA TEAM: Rory Davis, Eneka Iriondo, Bianca Papadopoulos, Patricia O'Seitan