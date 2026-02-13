Morrisons Recruits AngryGinge and Grime Gran To Offer Steak and a Date
The dating show videos by Leo UK and Capital celebrate its Market Street expertise for Valentine’s Day.
13 February 2026
Morrisons has launched “Steak & Date”, a new Valentine’s Day campaign created in partnership with Capital, the UK’s no.1 hit music station, and creative agency Leo UK, to celebrate the quality of its British steak and its Market Street expertise in the run up to Valentine’s Day.
At the heart of the campaign are two 60 - 90 second films, starring creators AngryGinge and Grime Gran, which follow the format of a dating show. The pair coach each other through a series of dates over a Morrisons steak, with one in the “hot seat” and the other watching on a monitor and reacting in real time. The films are now live on Capital’s Instagram and TikTok accounts, with amplification on Meta.
Playing into Britain’s enduring love for reality dating shows, “Steak & Date” offers a unique twist on the dating show genre by swapping predictable small talk for the questions that really matter. Most importantly, how that special someone likes their steak.
The creative is built on behavioural insight from Leo UK, revealing that half of Brits see food as a key way to show love, with steak preferences the ultimate compatibility test. The research has revealed that everyday habits such as ordering steak well done, double dipping, or mixing ketchup and mayo are considered potential dealbreakers. “Steak & Date” turns those cultural truths into entertainment, while keeping British produce and Morrisons’ Market Street firmly at the centre.
“Steak & Date” is part of a nationwide campaign spanning print, digital out-of-home and digital audio, that spotlights the retailer’s dine-in options, floristry and Market Street specialists, helping customers create their Valentine’s night in, whether they’re celebrating with someone else or treating themselves.
Alex Rogerson, Marketing Director, Morrisons, said: “Steak & Date is a fresh take on dating shows that puts the small talk aside to focus on steak preferences as the ultimate indicator of compatibility. It taps into our butchers' expertise at a key seasonal moment, playing into the unique proposition of our Market Street counters at a time when we know our customers are looking for great value, high quality and freshly sourced British steaks. “Steak & Date” will help make this Valentine’s Day one to remember, proving that couples who steak together, stay together.”
Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo UK, said: “Valentine’s Day can be predictable, so we wanted to create something fun and tapped into culture, that gets everyone talking. If food is the ultimate love language, steak preference is the ultimate compatibility test. “Steak & Date” is the perfect way to celebrate our British steak and Market Street expertise. And for the record, rare for me, all the way.”
The campaign marks the retailer’s latest marketing push since consolidating its media and creative with Publicis.
Sannah Rogers, CEO, Zenith UK, added: “Steak & Date uses a real cultural truth about food as a love language and applies it to a product that Morrisons is genuinely famous for. By putting British steak and butcher’s counter quality at the centre, and activating it with Yorkshire wit across TikTok, Meta and Capital, we’ve created a Valentine’s moment that feels modern, distinctive and true to the brand.”
Leo UK led creative concepting and execution. Global’s Commercial Talent division secured AngryGinge and Grime Gran, and Capital’s Branded Content team produced the films. Zenith was responsible for strategic development, partner alignment and cross-channel planning.
