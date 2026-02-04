McDonald’s Wraps campaign is ‘All Flavour, No Mess’

McDonald's UK wraps

04 February 2026

Leo UK and McDonald’s have created ‘All Flavour, No Mess’, a product platform that relaunches McDonald’s Wraps across the UK. Based on the insight that no one wants to be a messy eater, especially when they’re wearing a clean outfit, the campaign is rooted in the fan truth that McDonald’s Wraps are the tidiest item on the menu. Their distinctive, practical packaging keeps the Wrap neatly encased.

Created by Leo UK, the new product platform and vibrant packaging positions McDonald’s Wraps as the mess‑proof menu item that allow you to indulge in full-on flavour. The campaign spotlights two returning favourites, the BBQ and Bacon Chicken Wrap and the Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap, along with the new limited edition Tikka Chicken Wrap, which is available until 13 July.

Tapping into the upcoming London Fashion Week (19th-23rd Feb), the campaign adopts the visual language and behaviours of the fashion world. Across TV, OOH, social, radio and partnerships, Wraps are reframed as a style‑safe option for Gen Z, celebrating the insight that “clean fits must be protected at all costs”.

The campaign leads with a 30-second spot by Leo UK. Set to an upbeat dance track, the film shows fashion models posing at editorial photoshoots in pristine white outfits, whilst eating McDonald’s Wraps, spotlighting the campaign slogan “All flavour, no mess.” The spot is supported by further 10s AV cutdowns and bold OOH which hero the playful product packaging. 

Leo UK will build a buzz around ‘Wraps’ in the run up to fashion week with editorial-style press placements in fashion magazines such as Stylist, Grazia and Hello and cherry-picked OOH sites, positioned close to LFW venues. 

In addition, McDonald’s have partnered with Hypebeast and Hypebae for a street‑style content series which will capture fans discussing flavour, fashion and how to avoid spills on clean outfits. A tactical ‘Home takeover’ on Pinterest and a radio partnership with A Million Ads will further amplify the campaign to millennial and Gen-Z audiences. 

  • All Flavour No Mess McDonald's

Running from 3rd February to 16th March, the campaign was a cross-agency collaboration: Creative was handled by Leo UK. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD. PR, event and influencer management was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, In-restaurant and POP Communications were handled by Linney.

Andrew Long, Executive Creative Director, Leo UK, said: “The panic of ruining a clean outfit is something everyone recognises. This campaign taps into that fan truth, showing how McDonald’s Wraps deliver full-on flavour without the mess. It’s unashamedly McDonalds, grounded in real behaviours and launched at a cultural moment where those behaviours are front of mind.”

Social Partnership: Hypebeast & Hypebae

