McDonald’s Wraps campaign is ‘All Flavour, No Mess’

Leo UK and McDonald’s have created ‘All Flavour, No Mess’, a product platform that relaunches McDonald’s Wraps across the UK. Based on the insight that no one wants to be a messy eater, especially when they’re wearing a clean outfit, the campaign is rooted in the fan truth that McDonald’s Wraps are the tidiest item on the menu. Their distinctive, practical packaging keeps the Wrap neatly encased.

Created by Leo UK, the new product platform and vibrant packaging positions McDonald’s Wraps as the mess‑proof menu item that allow you to indulge in full-on flavour. The campaign spotlights two returning favourites, the BBQ and Bacon Chicken Wrap and the Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap, along with the new limited edition Tikka Chicken Wrap, which is available until 13 July.

Tapping into the upcoming London Fashion Week (19 th -23 rd Feb), the campaign adopts the visual language and behaviours of the fashion world. Across TV, OOH, social, radio and partnerships, Wraps are reframed as a style‑safe option for Gen Z, celebrating the insight that “clean fits must be protected at all costs”.

The campaign leads with a 30-second spot by Leo UK. Set to an upbeat dance track, the film shows fashion models posing at editorial photoshoots in pristine white outfits, whilst eating McDonald’s Wraps, spotlighting the campaign slogan “All flavour, no mess.” The spot is supported by further 10s AV cutdowns and bold OOH which hero the playful product packaging.