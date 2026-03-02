B&Q Rallies Brits To Crack On With DIY

The rallying cry continues cross OOH and social with executions designed around prompting action. The creative features hands gripping home improvement tools against B&Q’s signature orange background, paired with motivational slogans such as “Today we do” and “Crack on”, encouraging the nation to move from planning to action.

The campaign positions B&Q as the multi-specialist retailer with the range, value and expertise to help anyone turn their home improvement ambitions into reality, whether they are renters or homeowners, first-timers or experienced DIYers.

The work marks the latest evolution of B&Q’s iconic ‘You Can Do It’ platform, with further chapters rolling out across multiple home improvement moments throughout the year, with a campaign focusing on Garden DIY in the works for Spring.

All Media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu.

Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo UK, said: “When home improvement inspiration is everywhere, what people really need is the confidence to get started. ‘Today We Do’ delivers that in bucketloads, refreshing B&Q’s iconic platform into a rallying cry that inspires the nation to get stuck in.”

Katherine Paterson, Marketing Director, B&Q added: “Our latest campaign pays homage to the B&Q customers of which there are over 20 million, and our invaluable colleagues across our 300 stores. It speaks to the passion we share with our communities in creating homes people love and enjoy. Our famous ‘You Can Do It’ mindset has always empowered people to take action - ‘Today We Do’ takes this a step further by motivating everyone to start. Whether a total beginner or an expert home diy-er, we want to empower those who do to do more, and those who dream but don’t to start! Our customers bring the ambition and vision, and we make it easier by bringing inspiration, the tools and products, and the knowledge and expertise to get it done.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Today We Do!

CLIENT: B&Q

Creative Agency: Leo UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Gareth Butters

HEAD OF DESIGN: Dave Allen

MID-WEIGHT DESIGNER: Charlie Crosthwaite

CSO: Lilli English

PLANNING PARTNER: H Cameron

SENIOR PLANNER: Ali Arnold-Jones

CLIENT PARTNER: Andrew Thistlethwaite

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Daniella Ungemuth

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Amber Walton

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Adam Martin

AGENCY PRODUCER: Anna Cartwright

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Dentsu X

MEDIA CLIENT PARTNER: Livvy Hogg

MEDIA PLANNING MANAGER: Shirely Cheng

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Arts & Sciences

DIRECTOR: Tim McNaughton

EXEC PRODUCER: James Bland

PRODUCER: Lauren Highman

1st AD: Ben Glickman

DOP: Joost Van Gelder

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Guy Thompson

UK CASTING: Anna Kennedy

COSTUME: Lucy Hagan / Wande Franzen

EDITOR: Leo King @ Stitch

SERVICE CO: Ground Glass

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite Studios

PRODUCER: Reece Whiteley

COLOUR: Richard Fearon

VFX LEAD: James Marshall and Adam Fenwick

VFX ASSIST: Doruk Saglam, Laurence Lavoie

DMP: Sith Khay

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: String and Tins

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Adam Smyth

SOUND PRODUCERS: Claire Toms, Esi Jonuzi

PHOTOGRAPHER: Victoria Ling

SOCIAL DIRECTOR: Trevor Adeline

SOCIAL PRODUCER: Sara Gill

SOCIAL CREATIVE: Matt Newman

SOCIAL EDITOR: Harvey Eaton