B&Q Rallies Brits To Crack On With DIY
Its new brand platform, 'Today We Do!', was created by Leo UK
02 March 2026
B&Q have today unveiled ‘Today We Do!’, a new integrated campaign and brand platform from Leo UK that encourages the nation to move from dreaming about home improvement to start doing.
From panelling to paint refreshes or bigger home improvement projects, the campaign taps into the surge of DIY inspiration flooding social feeds and is built on the insight that while Britain is great at saving or ‘pinning’ ideas, it’s more hesitant at starting them. ‘Today We Do!’ reframes DIY from something that is daunting, a chore, or high stakes into something much more achievable, and possibly fun along the way. The campaign positions B&Q as the catalyst that turns intention into action.
At the heart of the campaign is a 40‑second hero film, launching during the BRIT Awards and a 60-second film on YouTube on Saturday 28th February. Set on a crisp weekend morning, the film opens on a crowd of people on the brink of action. An everyday home improver takes on the role of unlikely leader, riding a lawnmower as he delivers an emphatic rallying speech that urges the nation to begin their DIY plans. As tools are raised and momentum builds, the film lands with the motivating call to action, “Today, we do.” The film will be supported by 20”, 15” and 6” cutdowns.
The rallying cry continues cross OOH and social with executions designed around prompting action. The creative features hands gripping home improvement tools against B&Q’s signature orange background, paired with motivational slogans such as “Today we do” and “Crack on”, encouraging the nation to move from planning to action.
The campaign positions B&Q as the multi-specialist retailer with the range, value and expertise to help anyone turn their home improvement ambitions into reality, whether they are renters or homeowners, first-timers or experienced DIYers.
The work marks the latest evolution of B&Q’s iconic ‘You Can Do It’ platform, with further chapters rolling out across multiple home improvement moments throughout the year, with a campaign focusing on Garden DIY in the works for Spring.
All Media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu.
Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo UK, said: “When home improvement inspiration is everywhere, what people really need is the confidence to get started. ‘Today We Do’ delivers that in bucketloads, refreshing B&Q’s iconic platform into a rallying cry that inspires the nation to get stuck in.”
Katherine Paterson, Marketing Director, B&Q added: “Our latest campaign pays homage to the B&Q customers of which there are over 20 million, and our invaluable colleagues across our 300 stores. It speaks to the passion we share with our communities in creating homes people love and enjoy. Our famous ‘You Can Do It’ mindset has always empowered people to take action - ‘Today We Do’ takes this a step further by motivating everyone to start. Whether a total beginner or an expert home diy-er, we want to empower those who do to do more, and those who dream but don’t to start! Our customers bring the ambition and vision, and we make it easier by bringing inspiration, the tools and products, and the knowledge and expertise to get it done.”
