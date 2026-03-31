Škoda Encourages Swapping Weekend Plans For Chelsea FC Women
The work by Leo UK challenges audiences to elevate their weekend by watching a match
31 March 2026
Leo UK and Škoda UK are continuing to elevate the profile of women’s football with a new campaign celebrating the automotive brand’s ongoing partnership with Chelsea FC Women.
Aimed at the culturally curious - people who like to be clued-up on what’s happening in culture - ‘Chelsea Vs Your Weekend’ gives people the excuse they need to swap their weekend plans for a CFCW match.
At the core of the campaign is an energetic, chaotic and humorous hero film ‘Your Weekend Subbed’ that sees three of the team’s key players rescuing people from the mundanity of their weekend plans, from long yoga classes to queues for posh bakeries and lengthy gender reveal parties, and throwing them instead into the blue and exciting world of a CFCW matchday.
2026 marks the third year of partnership between Škoda and Chelsea FC Women, a milestone the campaign celebrates while also giving the game and the club an altogether bigger platform.
The TVC and social campaign is running in the UK only, across ITVX, Channel 4, Disney +, Sky, Meta, TikTok and YouTube. Meta and TikTok content featuring Chelsea FC Women players offering people personalised excuses to get them out of unwanted plans.
There will also be tactical OOH placements live across London in spots where the culturally curious show up, with the media planning and buying handled by PHD.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, said: “It’s always helpful to have an enemy when you’re making a campaign. ‘Chelsea Vs Your Weekend’ gives us that. In this case, it’s not their arch rivals but everything else hitting Instagram feeds that week, from over-priced lattes to early soft play slots on the weekend. We’re excited to simultaneously grow the women’s game and help people find more bang for their hard-earned buck than spending £6 on a croissant.”
Kirsten Stagg, Marketing Director, Škoda UK, said: “Škoda is a brand that helps people jump into new things and ‘Chelsea vs Your Weekend’ is the perfect example of us delivering on that promise. We’ve had two great seasons with Chelsea FC Women already, so we’re excited to help try and grow their fanbase further, giving the club the platform they deserve and our customers a way to add a bit of family-friendly drama to their weekends.”
Giulia Mazzia, Chelsea FC Women, Commercial Director, added: “The 'Chelsea vs Your Weekend' campaign is all about bringing the energy, personality and passion of our players into people’s homes in a fresh and unexpected way. By seeing the team like never before, we’re opening the door for new audiences to connect with the game and feel part of the excitement. With Škoda’s support, we’re proud to help more fans discover what makes Chelsa FC Women so special, and to add a real spark to the weekend and beyond.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Chelsea Vs Your Weekend’
CLIENT: Škoda UK
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland, Beth Manning
CREATIVE: Freya Purnell
DESIGNERS:
JUNIOR DESIGNER: Ami Ray
MIDNIGHT MOTION DESIGNER: Bey Redding-O’Brien
SENIOR DESIGNER: Gurc Ergur
JUNIOR DESIGNER: Max Hain
JUNIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Matt Slater
MIDWEIGHT MOTION DESIGNER: Milan Mezi
MOTION LEAD: Carmen Perez Jimenez:
MOTION DIRECTOR: Laura Frank
STUDIO PRODUCER: Ethan Lynton
PLANNING PARTNER: Henry Gray
PLANNER: Ilana Green
BUSINESS LEAD: Liam Hopkins
ACCOUNT TEAM: Emily Debenham, Max Subba Row, Daniel Wardle
AGENCY PRODUCER: Amber Fahrner
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD
MEDIA PLANNER: Lucy Arbis
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious
DIRECTOR: Simon Neal
SENIOR PRODUCER: Elliot Somers
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Georgia Day
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Luana Tanir
LOCATION MANAGER: Luke Jackson
LOCATION ASSISTANT: Beatrice Giustini
1st AD: Stevie Fylan
2nd AD: Simon Jenkins
3RD AD: India Power
DOP: David Bird
CAMERA OP: Brandon Harvey
1st AC: Jonny Lewis
2nd AC: Michael Mroczek
GRIP: Joshua Bull
GRIP ASSIST: Reece Hearnshaw
DIT: James Lewis
PLAYBACK: Robert Toft
SOUND RECORDIST: Callum Thomson
GAFFER: James Duffy
SPARK: Orlando De Silva
SPARK: Tom Williams
SPARK: Ant Ephgrave
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Ollie Tiang
PROPS: Toby Browne
ART ASSIST: Jack Short
ART ASSIST: Ross Walker
PROPS TRANSPORT: Phil Propajob
COSTUME DESIGNER: Mr Gammon
WARDROBE ASSIST: Sharon Agricole
HMU ARTIST: Holly Miller
HMU ASSIST: Jadarosè Brown-Senior
HMU ASSIST: Lillie Toomey
RUNNER: Larah Foster
RUNNER: Ollie Pitman
RUNNER: Bradley Yorke
RUNNER: Lauren Mooney
MEDIC: Paul Mawson
TECH DRIVER ŠKODA: Steve Gault
TECH DRIVER ŠKODA: Andy Coldwell
TECH DRIVER ŠKODA: Andy Foyle