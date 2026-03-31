Škoda Encourages Swapping Weekend Plans For Chelsea FC Women

2026 marks the third year of partnership between Škoda and Chelsea FC Women, a milestone the campaign celebrates while also giving the game and the club an altogether bigger platform.

The TVC and social campaign is running in the UK only, across ITVX, Channel 4, Disney +, Sky, Meta, TikTok and YouTube. Meta and TikTok content featuring Chelsea FC Women players offering people personalised excuses to get them out of unwanted plans.

There will also be tactical OOH placements live across London in spots where the culturally curious show up, with the media planning and buying handled by PHD.

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, said: “It’s always helpful to have an enemy when you’re making a campaign. ‘Chelsea Vs Your Weekend’ gives us that. In this case, it’s not their arch rivals but everything else hitting Instagram feeds that week, from over-priced lattes to early soft play slots on the weekend. We’re excited to simultaneously grow the women’s game and help people find more bang for their hard-earned buck than spending £6 on a croissant.”

Kirsten Stagg, Marketing Director, Škoda UK, said: “Škoda is a brand that helps people jump into new things and ‘Chelsea vs Your Weekend’ is the perfect example of us delivering on that promise. We’ve had two great seasons with Chelsea FC Women already, so we’re excited to help try and grow their fanbase further, giving the club the platform they deserve and our customers a way to add a bit of family-friendly drama to their weekends.”

Giulia Mazzia, Chelsea FC Women, Commercial Director, added: “The 'Chelsea vs Your Weekend' campaign is all about bringing the energy, personality and passion of our players into people’s homes in a fresh and unexpected way. By seeing the team like never before, we’re opening the door for new audiences to connect with the game and feel part of the excitement. With Škoda’s support, we’re proud to help more fans discover what makes Chelsa FC Women so special, and to add a real spark to the weekend and beyond.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Chelsea Vs Your Weekend’

CLIENT: Škoda UK

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland, Beth Manning

CREATIVE: Freya Purnell

DESIGNERS:

JUNIOR DESIGNER: Ami Ray

MIDNIGHT MOTION DESIGNER: Bey Redding-O’Brien

SENIOR DESIGNER: Gurc Ergur

JUNIOR DESIGNER: Max Hain

JUNIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Matt Slater

MIDWEIGHT MOTION DESIGNER: Milan Mezi

MOTION LEAD: Carmen Perez Jimenez:

MOTION DIRECTOR: Laura Frank

STUDIO PRODUCER: Ethan Lynton

PLANNING PARTNER: Henry Gray

PLANNER: Ilana Green

BUSINESS LEAD: Liam Hopkins

ACCOUNT TEAM: Emily Debenham, Max Subba Row, Daniel Wardle

AGENCY PRODUCER: Amber Fahrner

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD

MEDIA PLANNER: Lucy Arbis

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious

DIRECTOR: Simon Neal

SENIOR PRODUCER: Elliot Somers

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Georgia Day

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Luana Tanir

LOCATION MANAGER: Luke Jackson

LOCATION ASSISTANT: Beatrice Giustini

1st AD: Stevie Fylan

2nd AD: Simon Jenkins

3RD AD: India Power

DOP: David Bird

CAMERA OP: Brandon Harvey

1st AC: Jonny Lewis

2nd AC: Michael Mroczek

GRIP: Joshua Bull

GRIP ASSIST: Reece Hearnshaw

DIT: James Lewis

PLAYBACK: Robert Toft

SOUND RECORDIST: Callum Thomson

GAFFER: James Duffy

SPARK: Orlando De Silva

SPARK: Tom Williams

SPARK: Ant Ephgrave

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Ollie Tiang

PROPS: Toby Browne

ART ASSIST: Jack Short

ART ASSIST: Ross Walker

PROPS TRANSPORT: Phil Propajob

COSTUME DESIGNER: Mr Gammon

WARDROBE ASSIST: Sharon Agricole

HMU ARTIST: Holly Miller

HMU ASSIST: Jadarosè Brown-Senior

HMU ASSIST: Lillie Toomey

RUNNER: Larah Foster

RUNNER: Ollie Pitman

RUNNER: Bradley Yorke

RUNNER: Lauren Mooney

MEDIC: Paul Mawson

TECH DRIVER ŠKODA: Steve Gault

TECH DRIVER ŠKODA: Andy Coldwell

TECH DRIVER ŠKODA: Andy Foyle