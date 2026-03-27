Paypal Brings Back Will Ferrell to Play Angel and Devil
Leo UK’s campaign for PayPal+ presents the brand’s free rewards programme as a smarter payment choice
27 March 2026
Leo Constellation, the creative network, part of Publicis Groupe, managed by Global CCO Marco Venturelli led the creative development of PayPal’s new campaign, starring Will Ferrell, to support the launch of PayPal+, the brand’s free rewards program.
PayPal+ has launched the proposition in the UK ahead of a broader global rollout. The programme allows consumers to earn points with no limits on almost everything they buy with PayPal, including the ability to earn 10x points with PayPal’s new debit card, both in‑store and online. PayPal+ also enables users to stack PayPal+ points on top of points earned through other rewards programmes, and to redeem PayPal+ points at millions of online merchants when checking out with PayPal.
The campaign positions PayPal not only as a secure way to pay, but as a smart and rewarding payment choice.
The ad stars Will Ferrell, PayPal’s long‑standing brand ambassador, in a new creative twist. Inspired by the classic angel‑and‑devil dynamic, Ferrell takes on multiple humorous roles, dramatizing the contrast between mindless payment decisions and the smarter choice of paying with PayPal.
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The fully integrated campaign is supported by a major media investment in TV, digital films, out‑of‑home, social assets and targeted CRM.
Ideated by a Leo Constellation team out of Paris, the campaign was created in close collaboration with agency teams in London and the US. The campaign is a strong example of Leo Constellation in action, showcasing the strength of Publicis Groupe’s global connected creative model, delivering high‑impact brand platforms at scale.
All media planning and buying has been done by Zenith UK.
Credits
PayPal
Executive Vice President, GM: Diego Scotti
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer: Geoff Seely
VP, Global Brand and Creative Marketing: Mike Wente
Senior Director, Brand and Creative: Liat Weingarten
Director, Brand and Creative: Natalie Brewster
Director, Global Brand: Aaron Poe
Senior Director, Consumer Marketing: Deborah Hayes
Director, Consumer Marketing UK: Rosalind Young
LEO CONSTELLATION
Creative
Co-President Leo Constellation/CCO Publicis Groupe France/CEO: Marco Venturelli
Executive Creative Director Leo: Alexis Ben behe
Executive Creative Director: Jane Cronk
Executive Creative Director Digital/Social: Chris Polychronopoulos
Senior Creative: Matt Newman
Design Director: Rich Holt
Account
Co-President Leo Constellation, President Publicis Groupe France: Agathe Bousquet
Global Client Lead: Josh Steinman
Global Executive Director: Olga Papikian
UK Business Director: Sam Hardy
US Account Director Paul Vizzio
Global Senior Project Manager: Elena Wallin
UK Senior Account Manager: Sophia Levison
UK Senior Account Manager: Katie Kerr
UK Account Executive: Michelle Oyinlola
Strategy
Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Groupe, CEO Publicis New York: Carla Serano
New Business Strategy Lead Leo Paris / Managing Director Leo Paris: Nicolas Levy
US Chief Strategy officer, partner: Ramon Jimenez
US Strategic Lead: Ben Bass
UK Strategy partner: Nicola Willison
Production
Executive Producer: Rachel Tierney
TV Producer: Emilie Cointot
Business Affairs Manager: Mikey Adaddy
PRODUCTION PARTNERS
Production Company: Gifted Youth
Director: Jake Syzmanski / Payman Benz
Executive Producer: Josh Morse
DOP: Carl Herse
Production Designer: Craig Reynolds
Line producer: Stephan Mohammed
1st AD: Brady Sloane
Editorial: The Den
Editor/Founder: Christjan Jordan
Editor/Partner: Ryan Spears
Assistant Editor: Peter Deandrea
Assistant Editor: Thomas Brigden
Executive Producer: Jennifer Mersis
Sr Producer: Gemma Conway
Post-Production: Harbor Picture Company & Prodigious France
CD/VFX supervisor: Anne Trotman
2D/CD Lead: Fergal Hendrick
2D Leads: Leah Ayinde, Polly Gwinnett
Comp Artists: Ben Turner, Richard De Carteret, Henry Claud N’guetta, Muhaddissa Hasham, Neil Alford, Ozgur Taparli, Juriaan Wolter
CG Lead: Sid Harrington-Odedra
CG Artist: Josh Barlow
Colorist: Megan Lee
Grade Assist: Caitlin Donaldson
Post-Producers: Dan Love and Denis Brunier
PA: Meg Binning
Assistant Editor: Susan Fournier
Audio: Prodigious France
Music Title: Will’s guitar
Author-composer: Jim Grandcamp
Master: Le Catalogue du Tigre
Publishing: Les Editions du Tigre
Sound post-production: Prodigious
Sound creative director: Christophe Caurret
Sound production director: Boris Nicou
Sound producer: Emmanuel Desmadryl and Jean-Jacques Hubert
Sound engineer: Jean-Jacques Hubert
Business Affairs Audio: Violaine Genion Carre
Media agency: Zenith
Group Strategy Director: Tracy Jeffrey
Client Partner : Chenai Madziwa
Business Director: Marcus Harrow
Planning Director: Marie Nelson
Planning Director: Harrison Pearce
Planning Manager: Sarah Chow
Senior Planning Executive: Cristina Martinez