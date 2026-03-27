paypal will ferrell paypal plus leo uk

Paypal Brings Back Will Ferrell to Play Angel and Devil

Leo UK’s campaign for PayPal+ presents the brand’s free rewards programme as a smarter payment choice

By Creative Salon

27 March 2026

Leo Constellation, the creative network, part of Publicis Groupe, managed by Global CCO Marco Venturelli led the creative development of PayPal’s new campaign, starring Will Ferrell, to support the launch of PayPal+, the brand’s free rewards program.

PayPal+ has launched the proposition in the UK ahead of a broader global rollout. The programme allows consumers to earn points with no limits on almost everything they buy with PayPal, including the ability to earn 10x points with PayPal’s new debit card, both in‑store and online. PayPal+ also enables users to stack PayPal+ points on top of points earned through other rewards programmes, and to redeem PayPal+ points at millions of online merchants when checking out with PayPal.

The campaign positions PayPal not only as a secure way to pay, but as a smart and rewarding payment choice.

The ad stars Will Ferrell, PayPal’s long‑standing brand ambassador, in a new creative twist. Inspired by the classic angel‑and‑devil dynamic, Ferrell takes on multiple humorous roles, dramatizing the contrast between mindless payment decisions and the smarter choice of paying with PayPal.

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The fully integrated campaign is supported by a major media investment in TV, digital films, out‑of‑home, social assets and targeted CRM.

Ideated by a Leo Constellation team out of Paris, the campaign was created in close collaboration with agency teams in London and the US. The campaign is a strong example of Leo Constellation in action, showcasing the strength of Publicis Groupe’s global connected creative model, delivering high‑impact brand platforms at scale.

All media planning and buying has been done by Zenith UK.

Credits

PayPal

Executive Vice President, GM: Diego Scotti

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer: Geoff Seely

VP, Global Brand and Creative Marketing: Mike Wente

Senior Director, Brand and Creative: Liat Weingarten

Director, Brand and Creative: Natalie Brewster

Director, Global Brand: Aaron Poe

Senior Director, Consumer Marketing: Deborah Hayes

Director, Consumer Marketing UK: Rosalind Young

LEO CONSTELLATION

Creative

Co-President Leo Constellation/CCO Publicis Groupe France/CEO: Marco Venturelli

Executive Creative Director Leo: Alexis Ben behe

Executive Creative Director: Jane Cronk

Executive Creative Director Digital/Social: Chris Polychronopoulos

Senior Creative: Matt Newman

Design Director: Rich Holt

Account

Co-President Leo Constellation, President Publicis Groupe France: Agathe Bousquet

Global Client Lead: Josh Steinman

Global Executive Director: Olga Papikian

UK Business Director: Sam Hardy

US Account Director Paul Vizzio

Global Senior Project Manager: Elena Wallin

UK Senior Account Manager: Sophia Levison

UK Senior Account Manager: Katie Kerr

UK Account Executive: Michelle Oyinlola

Strategy

Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Groupe, CEO Publicis New York: Carla Serano

New Business Strategy Lead Leo Paris / Managing Director Leo Paris: Nicolas Levy

US Chief Strategy officer, partner: Ramon Jimenez

US Strategic Lead: Ben Bass

UK Strategy partner: Nicola Willison

Production

Executive Producer: Rachel Tierney

TV Producer: Emilie Cointot

Business Affairs Manager: Mikey Adaddy

PRODUCTION PARTNERS

Production Company: Gifted Youth

Director: Jake Syzmanski / Payman Benz

Executive Producer: Josh Morse

DOP: Carl Herse

Production Designer: Craig Reynolds

Line producer: Stephan Mohammed

1st AD: Brady Sloane

Editorial: The Den

Editor/Founder: Christjan Jordan

Editor/Partner: Ryan Spears

Assistant Editor: Peter Deandrea

Assistant Editor: Thomas Brigden

Executive Producer: Jennifer Mersis

Sr Producer: Gemma Conway

Post-Production: Harbor Picture Company & Prodigious France

CD/VFX supervisor: Anne Trotman

2D/CD Lead: Fergal Hendrick

2D Leads: Leah Ayinde, Polly Gwinnett

Comp Artists: Ben Turner, Richard De Carteret, Henry Claud N’guetta, Muhaddissa Hasham, Neil Alford, Ozgur Taparli, Juriaan Wolter

CG Lead: Sid Harrington-Odedra

CG Artist: Josh Barlow

Colorist: Megan Lee

Grade Assist: Caitlin Donaldson

Post-Producers: Dan Love and Denis Brunier

PA: Meg Binning

Assistant Editor: Susan Fournier

Audio: Prodigious France

Music Title: Will’s guitar

Author-composer: Jim Grandcamp

Master: Le Catalogue du Tigre

Publishing: Les Editions du Tigre

Sound post-production: Prodigious

Sound creative director: Christophe Caurret

Sound production director: Boris Nicou

Sound producer: Emmanuel Desmadryl and Jean-Jacques Hubert

Sound engineer: Jean-Jacques Hubert

Business Affairs Audio: Violaine Genion Carre

Media agency: Zenith

Group Strategy Director: Tracy Jeffrey

Client Partner : Chenai Madziwa

Business Director: Marcus Harrow

Planning Director: Marie Nelson

Planning Director: Harrison Pearce

Planning Manager: Sarah Chow

Senior Planning Executive: Cristina Martinez

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