Paypal Brings Back Will Ferrell to Play Angel and Devil

PayPal+ has launched the proposition in the UK ahead of a broader global rollout. The programme allows consumers to earn points with no limits on almost everything they buy with PayPal, including the ability to earn 10x points with PayPal’s new debit card, both in‑store and online. PayPal+ also enables users to stack PayPal+ points on top of points earned through other rewards programmes, and to redeem PayPal+ points at millions of online merchants when checking out with PayPal.

The campaign positions PayPal not only as a secure way to pay, but as a smart and rewarding payment choice.

The ad stars Will Ferrell, PayPal’s long‑standing brand ambassador, in a new creative twist. Inspired by the classic angel‑and‑devil dynamic, Ferrell takes on multiple humorous roles, dramatizing the contrast between mindless payment decisions and the smarter choice of paying with PayPal.