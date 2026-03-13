Mr Motivator Creates Bed Bank Helping End UK Bed Poverty

Bed poverty affects over one million children in the UK. It is not directly linked to homelessness; many children are living in family homes but do not have a proper bed of their own, instead sleeping on floors, sofas, shared beds or makeshift arrangements.

According to Barnardo’s No Crib for a Bed report (2023), 894,000 children slept on a floor or shared a bed in the past year, while more than one million parents gave up their own sleep so their child could use the only bed available.

To highlight this issue, the campaign reframes the familiar phrase “waking up on the wrong side of the bed” to highlight a harsher reality facing children across the UK - many simply don’t have a proper bed at all. For hundreds of thousands of children growing up without a safe comfortable place to sleep, the phrase takes on a far more literal meaning. The work aims to bring national attention to bed poverty and the profound impact that a lack of sleep can have on children’s health, wellbeing and development.

At the heart of the campaign is a spoken-word film produced by Untold Studios and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, known for his work with artists such as Billie Eilish, YungBlud and Lewis Capaldi. The three-minute film follows a young boy’s day at school as he struggles to get through it. Provocative lyrics draw viewers in, whilst layered sound design recreates the overwhelming fatigue and sensory overload of long-term exhaustion. Drawing on poetry and UK Rap - the film reflects a wider cultural truth about how poverty persists unseen in modern Britain.

The campaign also extends into print and OOH, with the creative using handwritten statements on bedsheets such as: “What’s the point in dreaming when you’re not even sleeping?” to continue the story. The handwriting was created completely by children of different ages and with different handwriting styles - before being placed on sheets and hung from washing lines and balconies across the UK. Photography was by Owen Hunter Jenkins and was produced by Prodigious. Media planning and buying is led by Zenith, with the work boosted on YouTube and rolled out across social channels to drive awareness and donations.