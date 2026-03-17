McDonald’s Transforms Memories Into Nostalgic Collectibles
The 'CARDS' campaign with Leo UK brings the brand’s most recognisable characters and menu moments for fans to build a collection of iconic memorabilia
17 March 2026
McDonald's UK and Leo UK have today launched CARDS, a new promotion inspired by the brand’s long-standing place in collecting culture. From limited-edition merchandise to iconic packaging and memorabilia, McDonald’s has spent decades creating objects that fans keep, trade and remember. CARDS builds on that heritage by reimagining some of the brand’s most recognisable characters, menu moments and rituals as a new collectible card set.
Inspired by the universal fan truth that McDonald’s is more than a meal – it’s a memory – the promotion transforms beloved McDonald’s moments into cards that fans can gather into sets to unlock prizes.
Two years in development, the nationwide promotion celebrates the characters, rituals and cultural legacy that have defined McDonald’s for generations. There are 24 card designs across four categories: Characters, Fans, Retro and Legendary, spanning beloved mascots, cult menu items and nods to the brand’s rich archive.
Every design has been hand illustrated from scratch. Over months, Leo UK refined character poses, line weight, colour palettes and texture to create a distinctive visual language that feels authentic to collector culture while remaining unmistakably McDonald’s.
The physical production involved extensive stock weight and tactility testing to replicate the feel of premium card collections – from standard editions featuring rich matte finishes to Legendary designs using holographic foil detailing to heighten the sense of rarity.
At the centre of the collection is a rare 25th card: a gold Ronald McDonald. Only ten exist nationwide, each worth a £10,000 cash prize, marking the character’s return to the McDonald’s universe for the first time in three decades.
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Customers can order a ‘CARDS Meal’ to receive a pack of four cards at no extra cost. Every pack contains guaranteed free food, making this one of the most generous promotions in the brand’s history. Fans will also be able to build a digital collection within the McDonald's app by entering codes on the back of their cards to unlock additional prizes and explore the original lore behind the McDonald's icons.
To ensure the project resonated authentically within collector culture, the inter-agency group immersed itself in the community throughout development – studying everything from rarity systems to grading mechanics.
The campaign was co-created with leading UK collector creators Randolph and PokiChloe. McDonald’s has also partnered with Randolph’s grading company ACE Grading, enabling fans to submit their McDonald’s CARDS to be professionally graded and sealed – bringing the same authentication standards used for premium card collections into the McDonald’s universe.
A selection of cards was previewed at the London Card Show (February 13–15), introducing the collection directly to dedicated fans and positioning McDonald’s within the card collecting community ahead of launch.
To build credibility within collector culture, the communications strategy followed a deliberate phased approach designed to engage collecting communities before expanding to a broader national audience.
The campaign began with a pre-launch “hype” phase focused on spaces where collectors already gather and share their finds. Early activity centred on creator partnerships and community platforms, supported by nostalgic social content exploring McDonald’s long history of fan collectibles.
These posts revisited archive moments such as Speedee, the brand’s first mascot, alongside cult menu items including McPizza and other memorabilia from across the brand’s history, framing CARDS as the latest chapter in McDonald’s longstanding relationship with collecting.
Following this initial phase, the campaign expanded to a fully integrated national rollout across AV, OOH, radio, social and in-restaurant activity. This includes pack-opening creator content, a midnight restaurant event inspired by gaming release culture, a nationwide tour and exclusive crew badge “cards” and t-shirts for employees featuring foil wraps that reveal the cards.
A social content series created in partnership with Hypebeast explores the craft behind the card designs, documenting the illustration process and the cultural references that shaped the set.
The AV campaign anchors the launch with a 30-second hero film introducing the origin of the game within the McDonald’s universe. Shot by Dan French through Stink Films, the film moves through a series of McDonald’s memories across generations to reveal the inspiration behind each card.
The hero film is supported by a suite of 10-second and 6-second cutdowns designed to highlight different elements of the promotion, including qualifying meals, free food rewards, in-app set completion and the ultra-rare Golden Ronald card.
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Hannah Pain, marketing director, McDonald’s UK, said: “McDonald’s has a rich history of collecting and the more we dug into this, the more we found – from Coke glasses to character memorabilia. Fast forward to 2026, and our McDonald’s CARDS promotion is a total celebration of that. We’ve turned memories and iconic features of the brand into something really tangible – 24 unique cards that earn fans free food items, merch and cash.”
Andrew Long, executive creative director, Leo UK added: “Nostalgia has become real cultural currency, and McDonald’s has always been a part of that story. With McDonald’s CARDS, we wanted to take that nostalgia and give fans something fresh and new in the form of iconic Cards. Bringing the joy of card culture into an accessible format, we’re opening it up to everyone, which feels perfectly suited to a democratic brand like McDonald’s. It’s been a real labour of love for us at Leo UK. We’ve immersed ourselves in card culture and we couldn’t be more excited for the McDonald’s fans to do the same!”
CARDS was a cross-agency collaboration: Creative was handled by Leo UK. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD. PR, event and influencer management was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, tms created the game play mechanic, card production, prizepool curation and merch production, in-restaurant and POP Communications were handled by Linney.
Credits:
CREATIVE AGENCY: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andrew Long
Lead creatives: Jed Small & Ev Bryant
Creative Director of Design: David Allen
Senior Designer: Danny Flint
Senior Motion Designer: Jacson Mitchell
Retouching Project Director: Lisa Petchey
Retoucher: Gareth Ling
Studio Director: Ricky Pettiford
Managing Director: Sam Houlston
Managing Partner: Layla Potter
Business Director: Bella Bertolotti
Account Director: Nicola Kuan
Senior Account Manager: Tash Meisel
Account Manager: Cat Fernandes Poon
Account Executive: Elizabeth Makinde
Head of Project Management: Siobhan Mulcahy
Project Director: Josh Burley
Head of Strategy: Joe Beveridge
Senior Digital Planner: Scott McKinnon
Project Manager: Asher Guerrier-Halil
Project Director: Simon Jerome
Client: McDonald’s UK
Chief Marketing Officer: Ben Fox
Director of Marketing: Matt Reischauer & Hannah Pain
Marketing Manager: Lucy Holt & Alice Pavey
Brand Manager: Joe Light
Campaign Assistant: Victory Goodness & Owen Rumsey
The Diversity Standards Collective
Head of Community Research & Creative Advisor: Alexander Gabbutt
Global Street Art
CEO & Creative Advisor: Lee Bofkin
Media Agency: OMD
Client Leadership, Business Director: Elise Grimstone
Strategy Partner – Chris Mitchwell
Media Planning, Business Director: Jess Bates
PR & Creator Agency: Red Consultancy
POP Agency: Linney
POP Account Lead: Juliet Leah
POP Creative Leads: James Reeves & Hayley Hatfield
POP Design Leads: Sarah Twelves & Liberty Twidale
POP Project Lead: Samantha Peck
POP Animation Leads: Ryan Onions & Ali Severn
CRM Agency: TMW
Client Services Leads: Felicity Clack, Ruby Harrison
Strategy; Ollie Mustill, Frith Wood
Creative: Phil Rhodes, William Baxter, Carl Winterbourne, Joseph Cottam
Digital Delivery; Chris Lloyd
Digital Experience Agency: The Marketing Store
Client Service leads: Kristen Lane, Alex Hitchen, Yagna Beltran
Games Operations leads: Chloe Gatrell, Matthew Page
Creative, motion, UI & UX leads: Chris Noone, Alex Hall, Phillipa Knight, Alessandra Maccario
Digital Delivery & Dev leads: Frankie Hitch, Dimith De Alwis, Rowan McMahon, Mark Wong, Eoghan Moran, Sabrina Lamont
Game AV Production
Director: Dan French
Production Company: Stink
Producer: Andrew Rawson
Executive Producer: Kate Sharpe
Editor: Jack Singer – Stitch
Post: Black Kite
Post Producer: Hannah Jarold
Colourist: Tom Mangham
Sound: James Benn @ Harbor
Food AV Production
Director: Joy Kilpatrick
Production Company: Prettybird
Manager Director/EP: Emily Rudge
Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips
Producer: Jessica Ensor
Production Manager: Clara Bennett
Editor: Becca Spaven @ Marshall Street
Post: Black Kite
Post Producer: Hannah Jarold
Colourist: Tom Mangham
Sound: James Benn @ Harbor
Stills Production
Photographer: Robert Billington
Executive Art Producer: Rachel Wickham
Photographer Producer: Frede Spencer
Photographer Agency: Twenty Twenty
Set Designer: Elena Horn