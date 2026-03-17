McDonald’s Transforms Memories Into Nostalgic Collectibles

Customers can order a ‘CARDS Meal’ to receive a pack of four cards at no extra cost. Every pack contains guaranteed free food, making this one of the most generous promotions in the brand’s history. Fans will also be able to build a digital collection within the McDonald's app by entering codes on the back of their cards to unlock additional prizes and explore the original lore behind the McDonald's icons.

To ensure the project resonated authentically within collector culture, the inter-agency group immersed itself in the community throughout development – studying everything from rarity systems to grading mechanics.

The campaign was co-created with leading UK collector creators Randolph and PokiChloe. McDonald’s has also partnered with Randolph’s grading company ACE Grading, enabling fans to submit their McDonald’s CARDS to be professionally graded and sealed – bringing the same authentication standards used for premium card collections into the McDonald’s universe.

A selection of cards was previewed at the London Card Show (February 13–15), introducing the collection directly to dedicated fans and positioning McDonald’s within the card collecting community ahead of launch.

To build credibility within collector culture, the communications strategy followed a deliberate phased approach designed to engage collecting communities before expanding to a broader national audience.

The campaign began with a pre-launch “hype” phase focused on spaces where collectors already gather and share their finds. Early activity centred on creator partnerships and community platforms, supported by nostalgic social content exploring McDonald’s long history of fan collectibles.

These posts revisited archive moments such as Speedee, the brand’s first mascot, alongside cult menu items including McPizza and other memorabilia from across the brand’s history, framing CARDS as the latest chapter in McDonald’s longstanding relationship with collecting.

Following this initial phase, the campaign expanded to a fully integrated national rollout across AV, OOH, radio, social and in-restaurant activity. This includes pack-opening creator content, a midnight restaurant event inspired by gaming release culture, a nationwide tour and exclusive crew badge “cards” and t-shirts for employees featuring foil wraps that reveal the cards.

A social content series created in partnership with Hypebeast explores the craft behind the card designs, documenting the illustration process and the cultural references that shaped the set.

The AV campaign anchors the launch with a 30-second hero film introducing the origin of the game within the McDonald’s universe. Shot by Dan French through Stink Films, the film moves through a series of McDonald’s memories across generations to reveal the inspiration behind each card.

The hero film is supported by a suite of 10-second and 6-second cutdowns designed to highlight different elements of the promotion, including qualifying meals, free food rewards, in-app set completion and the ultra-rare Golden Ronald card.