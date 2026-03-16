McDonald's Shines A Spotlight on its Young Employees

The campaign, which went live on 15th March, represents the biggest investment in trust building ATL in recent years by the brand with media being activated across the full channel mix. The campaign will run in two phases of media from 15th March until end of April, and then again in the summer.

McDonald’s is one of the UK’s biggest employers of young people, with over 100,000 under 25 and 1 in 3 managers under the age of 25. This campaign holds a mirror up to the achievements of those young crew and celebrates the skills they learn, the responsibility they have in restaurant, and the belief McDonald’s has in them to deliver under pressure, every day.

The creative construct is built around the tension that, whilst society at large often dismisses young people and reduces them to stereotypes - lazy, unable to communicate - McDonald’s sees their potential and recognises that they are essential in the running of thousands of businesses in communities and on high streets up and down the UK & Ireland.

Filmed documentary style, the campaign features real crew members filmed in their own restaurants, using handheld cameras and a ‘fly-on-the-wall' production style to authentically capture a shift taking place. The creative focuses on the core skills young people build at McDonald’s – confidence, communication, teamwork, leadership, determination, and resilience.

The TVCs - four films of four stories - follow young crew members whose actions on shift dismantle familiar negative tropes about Gen Z workers. They all open with a voiceover of ‘authority’ undermining young workers, until it’s broken by the actions of a young crew member working to disprove the statement. The intended result? Reappraisal by the naysayers, and pride from McDonald’s crew in the accomplishments achieved every day.

The creative direction reflects the brands’ ongoing commitment to helping every young person make it whilst showcasing the realities of restaurant life through real people, real stories and being unashamedly McDonald’s.