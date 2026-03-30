Early Birds Get An Easter Treat From Morrisons
The sunrise-only Easter campaign by Leo UK celebrates the early risers powering the nation
30 March 2026
Morrisons is celebrating its fresh Hot Cross Buns with a new campaign that rises with the sun, mirroring the early starts of Morrisons Market Street bakers who make Hot Cross Buns fresh in store each morning.
The campaign celebrates the hard work of the bakers and aims to reward the millions of Britons across the UK who also start their day before dawn. From bakers and nurses to delivery drivers and shift workers, the campaign recognises the early risers who keep the country moving by rewarding them with a chance to win their big shop.
Created by Leo UK in partnership with Zenith UK, the campaign runs exclusively in the early hours across both DOOH and TV, mirroring the early starts of Morrisons Market Street bakers, who make Hot Cross Buns fresh in store each morning.
DOOH placements appear nationwide between 4am to 7am, while TV spots will air from 4am to 5:30am, reaching audiences in the same early morning window, whether they’re on the move to work or starting the day at home.
With over 150,000 Market Street Hot Cross Buns freshly made each day in Morrisons in-store bakeries in the run up to Easter, the campaign shines a light on the craft and care that sets Morrisons apart. As, unlike many supermarkets, the buns are carefully made by expert bakers by hand, not baked off site.
Running only at the break of day, the creative appears as the first light hits, with the bun lit up like a rising sun, reflecting the moment the day’s first batches come out of the oven.
Early risers who spot the campaign are encouraged to message Morrisons on Instagram between 4-7am to take part in the early morning giveaway.
The campaign runs from 30 March to 4 April.
Alex Rogerson, Marketing Director, Morrisons, said: “Our Market Street Hot Cross Buns are freshly made in store each day by our bakers, and this campaign is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on their effort and the expertise that goes into making our customers’ Easter treats so special. Running the campaign at sunrise mirrors the early starts our bakers make every morning, to ensure our customers can enjoy them fresh out of the oven.”
Kimberley Gill, Creative Director, Leo UK, said “Morrisons bakers are real bakers. up early every morning baking all sorts of fresh goodies, from Hot Cross Buns to Coburg Cobs. Yum. And they’re not the only early risers out there, so our campaign is up with the larks too. Offering a little something to anyone who’s up as well, they might be on their way to work or up with their kids. By way of a thank you.’
Sannah Rogers, CEO, Zenith UK, added: “This is a great example of media and creative working as one. By running the campaign only between 4am and 7am, we’ve made the placement feel as fresh as the buns themselves, aligning perfectly with when Morrisons’ bakers are at work"
Credits:
Campaign Title: Morrisons Hot Cross Buns
Client: Morrisons
Advertising agency: Leo UK
Chief Creative Officer: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andy Long
Creative Directors: Kimberley Gill and Emily Drake
Creative: Chaz Mather
Designer: Rupert Knowlden
Planner: Rebecca Priest
Business Lead: Sophie Garrett
Snr Account Director: Ben Mallins
Account Manager: Jessica Lakay
Account Executive: Michelle Oyinlola
Agency Producer: Anna Matyasovski
Media buying agency: Zenith
Media Planner: Alex Sayliss and Mary Kate Walsh