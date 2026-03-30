Early Birds Get An Easter Treat From Morrisons

The campaign celebrates the hard work of the bakers and aims to reward the millions of Britons across the UK who also start their day before dawn. From bakers and nurses to delivery drivers and shift workers, the campaign recognises the early risers who keep the country moving by rewarding them with a chance to win their big shop.

Created by Leo UK in partnership with Zenith UK, the campaign runs exclusively in the early hours across both DOOH and TV, mirroring the early starts of Morrisons Market Street bakers, who make Hot Cross Buns fresh in store each morning.

DOOH placements appear nationwide between 4am to 7am, while TV spots will air from 4am to 5:30am, reaching audiences in the same early morning window, whether they’re on the move to work or starting the day at home.

With over 150,000 Market Street Hot Cross Buns freshly made each day in Morrisons in-store bakeries in the run up to Easter, the campaign shines a light on the craft and care that sets Morrisons apart. As, unlike many supermarkets, the buns are carefully made by expert bakers by hand, not baked off site.

Running only at the break of day, the creative appears as the first light hits, with the bun lit up like a rising sun, reflecting the moment the day’s first batches come out of the oven.

Early risers who spot the campaign are encouraged to message Morrisons on Instagram between 4-7am to take part in the early morning giveaway.

The campaign runs from 30 March to 4 April.