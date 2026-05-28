Advertising’s Efficiency Problem

Tom Theys is former strategist at Happiness. He previously served as EVP, Global Strategy at FCB and is currently on the board of The Lisbon Festivals.

Two trees grow side by side in the Portuguese countryside. One takes nearly four decades (thirty-eight years, to be precise) before it produces bark fine enough to seal a wine bottle. The other reaches full height in a decade, turns a fast profit, and has been blamed for accelerating some of the country’s deadliest wildfires. One is the cork oak. The other is eucalyptus.

They are also, whether they know it or not, the two dominant business models of modern brand building.

Portugal is home to the sobreiro, the cork oak, one of the slowest-yielding trees in nature. It grows for twenty-five years before its bark can first be harvested. After that, it can only be stripped once every nine to twelve years. The Portuguese have a saying: Quem planta sobreiros, planta-os para os seus netos. Whoever plants a cork oak, plants it for their grandchildren.

Portugal produces more than half the world’s cork and three quarters of the cork used in wine bottles. They have this dominance not despite the slowness.

Because of it.

Now look at what is growing next to the sobreiro. The eucalyptus. Imported for the paper industry and planted for speed, it grows three metres a year, generates revenue within a decade and turns a fast profit on cheap land. From a spreadsheet, it looks like a triumph. From a hillside, it looks like a problem. Eucalyptus monoculture acidifies the soil. Little grows beneath it. It draws water aggressively and gives almost nothing back to the ecosystem around it. And when fire comes, which in Portugal it increasingly does, eucalyptus does not merely burn. It explodes.

Its bark and leaves carry oils that make it extraordinarily flammable. The 2017 wildfires that killed more than a hundred people in Portugal burned hottest and fastest through eucalyptus forest. The trees do not merely fail in a crisis. They accelerate it. Several Portuguese villages are now replanting cork oaks in place of eucalyptus. Not out of nostalgia. Because oak is what survives.

If you work in brand building, you are living inside this dynamic right now.