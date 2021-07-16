Make Art Work launches a platform connecting artists with brands

The global music and culture platform Worldwide FM has launched an initiative to support musicians and creatives whose livelihoods have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months by creating a platform that connects them with brands.

The Make Art Work (makeartwork.info) platform aims to kick start the countless creative projects cancelled by the pandemic. It hopes to build a new foundation for the creative industries by enabling creators to showcase their ideas and projects to brands and like-minded agencies in a safe commercial space that puts the artists first. The platform takes a community-first approach that it believes will shake up the old agency paradigm and build a supportive framework which nurtures creative autonomy and drives direct commercial gain.

The platform will showcase scaleable ideas from artists such as Ashley Beedle, Colleen Murphy and Charlie Dark, who are all a part of the Worldwide family network, and beyond. The ideas are directly available for brands to develop with each participant, with Worldwide FM’s experience and professional network on hand to provide the creators with commercial guidance. Brands will be asked to make a small contribution in return for receiving access to the portfolio of original concepts and all profits will be paid directly to the artists.

Dan Moss, the managing director of Worldwide FM, said the ambition for Make Art Work is to encourage prosperity for creatives and reframe the way brands and traditional talent agencies work and how they engage with their audiences. “The idea came out of the creator network of artists on our radio station who had seen their revenues dry up through the pandemic as festivals and tours were cancelled, even though their wonderful ideas and projects that we hear about every day feel more relevant and vital than ever.

“And although things are opening up now, everyone’s starting from a really low base and things are moving slowly,” Moss explains. “So we wanted to help our artists present their creative ideas and make connections with brands in a safe way that helps people protect their ideas.”

Moss says the creative ideas chosen to feature on the Make Art Work platform have been selected because they are unique opportunities. “We’ve chosen original ideas that aren’t easily replicated anywhere else and that aren’t just the normal sort of shows or exhibitions, but that are also flexible and scalable so that they can work with a brand’s own ambitions. So the ideas include things like a solution to recyclable vinyl packaging, which is already in development, or [DJ, poet and youth mentor] Charlie Dark’s concept to create a radio property for brands who don’t know how to do that.”

Other ideas showcased on the platform include a docuseries, Diaspora Distins, bringing together creatives from across the global black diaspora to share experiences and practices around the world and a series celebrating the positive influence of the Windrush Generation on the UK creative landscape.

“Make Art Work is our commitment to the people pushing culture forward - we believe we must come out of this pandemic with better ways of reflecting art's immense value to society,” Moss adds.