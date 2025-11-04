Radiohead to Rolls - Grand Visual's ECD Shares His Inspirations

YouTube

I’ve always been a big believer in self-learning. Once you understand the way your brain learns things, it opens up a whole world of possibilities. And I think that YouTube really shines with creative-learning opportunities.

Unfortunately, I’m old enough to have not had this when I started in this career, instead surrounding myself in various teach-yourself Adobe books, hacking software demo CDs on the front cover of computer magazines and faking it til I made it. I’d always wanted a peer to teach me things without me feeling like I was bothering them.

YouTube provides me with unlimited ways to broaden my creative knowledge in whichever area I feel like. Whether it’s running through a Texturelabs tutorial, doing some deep diving on filmmaking techniques, or falling down a pretty harmless rabbit hole of music theory during lockdown (blame Rick Beato), it means I never settle and I am constantly challenging myself.