00s Internet, Oz Architecture and Spotify Wrapped: An Ogilvy ECD's Inspirations

The Internet of My Early 20s

Ah, the golden age of the internet. I'm talking about a time of unfettered creativity, questionable design choices, and viral sensations that we spent way too much time obsessing over. It was an era when the internet was powerful and accessible enough for people to just make stuff because, well, it was fun. There was no pressure to monetise, no desperate scramble for first-party data – it was for the pure, unadulterated joy of it.

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we? Remember the nonsensical allure of BeeDogs, "the premier online repository for pictures of dogs in bee costumes"? Or the hypnotic charm of "badger, badger, badger," a Flash animation that perfectly captured the internet's absurdist sense of humour? And who could forget the early, thrilling (and often terrifying) days of Chatroulette?

These might seem like forgotten relics, but they represent a specific type of internet humour that thrived at the time: random, nonsensical, and often gloriously low-budget. It's a reminder of the power of absurdity and the internet's unique ability to transform even the strangest ideas into viral sensations.