Sue Frogley’s Next Act: Reimagining Talon

Creative Salon: Let’s start with your move to Talon. What made you want to take on this challenge?

Sue Frogley: I’d spent most of my career in holding companies, and I loved it. But I needed something different. I wanted something more entrepreneurial, faster-paced, somewhere I could genuinely make a difference and get things done. Talon offered that agility and speed – it just felt right.

The business is very entrepreneurial, very nimble, very decisive.

People often talk about the agility of indie businesses – sometimes it sounds like a cliché. Do you really feel the difference?

One hundred percent.

At Publicis, I could make decisions, but of course they always had to be ratified which can take time. At Talon, when I found this building for example, I said, “OK, what happens now?” And they said, “Nothing. You’ve decided.” That was it – we signed the lease. Or when we had an investment opportunity that would have required us to miss our budget for the year - something that, in my past experience, was usually a non-starter. But in conversations with our investors, we aligned on the bigger picture - the investment had the potential to generate significantly greater returns over the next few years. That kind of long-term thinking was a shift for me.

You’ve had a hugely successful career. When you joined Talon, did you have a clear vision for what you wanted to achieve – and has that evolved?

It hasn’t changed, surprisingly. I thought it might. Talon was already a successful company, and I believed I could take it from very good to great. I was a bit worried I might be too “holdco.” I even asked people here to tell me if I ever sounded like I was reverting – and someone did once, rightly!

But I saw the opportunity from the start. I saw the creativity, the tech, the people – those are the three levers. I’ve always believed in putting the right people in the right places and empowering them. The core product here was strong – it just needed enhancing. We’re never going to be in every country, so we’re focusing on the ones that matter. That vision’s held true.

So, you've surprised yourself?

Yes and no. I’ve always been pretty good at seeing around corners, but I was genuinely pleased to find I could thrive in a very different world from where I started.

What would you say is Talon’s point of differentiation?

We’re specialists. Everyone here lives and breathes out-of-home - it’s what they do, day in and day out. That deep focus means we’ve kept a real level of craft that can sometimes get diluted in broader, more generalised environments. Alongside that, we’ve invested heavily in tech - smart tools for insight, measurement, optimisation.

But at the heart of it all, it’s the people. That’s what really sets us apart.

You recently made senior-level changes. What kind of team and culture are you building?

Culture should be the same regardless of business size - clear vision, clear strategy, the right people empowered to do their best work. Happy people do great work. That doesn’t change whether it’s a big company or a small one.

You mentioned clear vision and strategy. How does that translate into commercial and personal success?

For me, success means driving consistent, sustainable business growth - that’s always the goal. Personally, I’m motivated by doing a great job, delivering real results, and building a strong, high-performing team. That’s what drives me.

How has your experience in the holding companies shaped how you lead now?

It was incredibly valuable - I worked with brilliant people and saw outstanding work. It also shaped how I lead today. I’ve learned how important clear, honest communication is - even if the answer is no, people appreciate knowing why. It’s easier when the business is smaller - I’ve made a point of visiting every office and being visible - people know me and know they can reach out. That really matters to me.

We’re now at over 450 people with offices in the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Belgium, Netherlands, Dubai and Singapore. The big step change for us came through the acquisition of Evolve. It means we can buy in every major city and airport globally – all from one central team. That’s massive for global clients who want consistency across markets, whether it’s Mumbai or Nashville. We take care of all the complexities - different currencies, time zones, audience segments, even local regulations - all through a single point of contact. It just makes global OOH so much simpler and more effective.

You’ve always been close to clients. What’s that relationship like now?

Our media agency clients really appreciate that I’ve sat on their side of the table. I understand the pressures they’re under and how to help solve them. I spend time with end clients too – the brand CMOs - out-of-home really matters to them. I’ve been in global pitches, and just before signing, the CMO would call to ask, “What’s happening with out-of-home?” It’s high-profile, and they care.

Out-of-home reaches nearly everyone - around 97 per cent of the population each week. It’s brand-safe and delivers real impact. That’s why a big part of Talon’s mission is to grow the medium by building stronger trust with CMOs. When they truly understand the power of OOH, they’re much more comfortable investing in it - even though budgets are always competitive.