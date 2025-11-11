Supermarkets, Powerful Architecture And Niche Podcasts: Where Sanjiv Mistry Loads Up On Creativity

Foreign Supermarket



Inspiration, like hunger, is a recurring condition. You don’t cure it. You just keep feeding it. And supermarkets can be a source for both. But let’s be honest, no creative person has ever left a Tesco Express with a sudden onset of Stendhal Syndrome, spiritually overwhelmed by a shrink-wrapped brick of mild Cathedral City. But in other places, grocery shops are, well, extra mature.

Put me in a Carrefour on the outskirts of Toulouse or a 7-11 in inner city Nagasaki, and the dopamine starts to spike. It’s a bizarro world. The usual format of fruit in the front and tins in aisle four, but the fruit is rambutan, and the tins are cassoulet. It’s that gap between familiarity and difference that makes the creative connections start to spark. A disruptive riff that forces you to question what ‘normal’ means, making the mundane feel almost anthropological. The length of aisles forms a walkable bar chart of the country’s tastes. A nation’s optimism measured by the variety of its crisp range, and its melancholy by the number of pickles and ferments.

For me, getting lost in a foreign supermarket is a deeply inspirational practice. I go in hungry, and leave even hungrier.