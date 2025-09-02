Easy Riding, Print Magazines, and Long Slumbers

Two wheels

There is no better creative machine than a bicycle. The humble bike is the Walkman of thought: you move through the world at just the right speed to observe it without being overwhelmed by it. Unlike driving, which demands your full attention, or walking, which gives your mind too much rope, cycling flicks between survival and daydream in a rhythm that somehow breeds insights.

I have solved briefs, resolved marital disputes, and mentally drafted wedding speeches while dodging potholes on Waterloo Bridge. There’s something in the on-off cadence: worry about the roundabout, return to your existential crisis; look over your shoulder, then back to that script you can’t crack. And this weird cognitive ping-pong ends up making progress.

It is also, incidentally, free, good for the planet, and beats the tube any day of the week. Not bad for a bit of Victorian metal and rubber.