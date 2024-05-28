The Wrong, The Weird And The Wonderful: Yan Elliott's Creative Inspirations

Farrah Fawcett Heads

I have a habit of collecting things that intrigue or fascinate me. Here we have ‘The Many Moods of Farrah Fawcett’, made from the original 1977 Farrah Fawcett Majors Fashion Doll heads. It says on the box; ‘Ready to hang on the wall’. Arghh! No thanks!

Don’t you just love them? No? You surprise me. Are they grotesque? Are they brilliant? For me, they are brilliantly grotesque.

They remind me that people are extraordinary beings. We don’t necessarily like the straightforward and often we like things that are anything but.

So, in a world of ‘The same’, my ‘treasured’ Farrah Fawcett heads restore my faith that there is demand for different. They act as a great reminder that in the odd and the weird, we can find the wonderful.