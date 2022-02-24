Brands and NFTs: A Marketers' Guide

NFTs are everywhere. Big brands, small brands, sports brands, fast-food brands - every brand and its (robot) dog seem to be getting involved. Even Mark Ritson released some NFTs of himself sitting on the toilet (for perhaps the wrong reasons).

A certified part of popular culture, an array of NFT projects cropped up around what is arguably the most significant cultural event in the United States — the Super Bowl.

To start with American brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev, one of the world’s largest and most profitable beverage companies, featured Noun glasses NFTs in its Bud Light Next ad.

Additionally, Kia turned the face of its Super Bowl ad, Robo Dog, into an NFT to raise money for The Petfinder Foundation, a non-profit organisation that gives grants to animal shelters and rescues.

The fast-food chain Buffalo Wings also announced it was selling three NFTs, dubbed “NF-OTs”, to honour the five-year anniversary of the only Super Bowl to have been decided in overtime (a.k.a. OT). That game—Super Bowl LI—saw the New England Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in extra time.

In keeping with its history of attendees keeping their tickets as keepsakes, the NFL itself also gave every fan who attended a customised NFT Super Bowl ticket that listed their section, row, and seat.

Then there were the artists at the halftime show one of whom, Snoop Dogg, recently released his latest album as an NFT.

NFTs it seems then, aren’t going anywhere. The numbers speak for themselves - in 2020, the total sales volume of NFTs was just $94.9 million. In 2021, it reached over $23 billion.

But how are brands getting involved in this space? Perhaps more importantly, why? Creative Salon decided to round up some of the finest non-fungible tokens out there to date, placing them (loosely) into the themes that best characterise them.