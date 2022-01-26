Being purposeful in the metaverse

David Jones’s essay – that marked the rebranding of his holding company You & Mr Jones to The Brandtech Group – included a number of eye-catching predictions, none more so than his claim that brands will one day ditch TV ads altogether in favour of virtual, purpose-driven products bought and sold in the metaverse that “do good in the real world”.

“In doing so, tangible actions will be what change the image and reputation of the brand, not some TV commercial overclaims,” Jones added.

Brands as varied as Sotheby’s, Samsung and Vans are leaping into the metaverse with increasing eagerness. These early ventures amount to little more than “hype cycle stuff”, argues Mark Eaves, co-founder of Brandtech-owned creative agency Gravity Road. “You can’t blame people for being enthusiastic and getting involved, but it’s not serious marketing.”

Nevertheless, Mark sees huge potential in the vision of a decentralised ‘web3’, underpinned by a verifiable ownership system. “Customers will be able to become actual stakeholders in the products and the services they buy and, increasingly, co-create.”

The new cool

David Jones’s prophecy hinges on a perception that such digital goods would sit at a perceived sweet spot, where conspicuous consumption and virtual socialising meets climate and sustainability concerns.

The idea of virtual ownership is certainly gaining traction: the market is forecast to be worth $186 billion globally by 2025. Gamers already spend real money on virtual ‘skins’ and on in-game goods, while investment in NFT collectibles continues to surge. Virtual products by luxury brands like Gucci resell for more than their original price tag – and sometimes for more than their real-world equivalents.

“People’s lives are increasingly lived online. It’s a simple fact that a very cool item of virtual clothing is going to be seen by exponentially more people than its real-world version, even in virtual worlds, platforms and games that are currently not interoperable,” says Mark Eaves.

Moreover, research suggests that brand purpose may become even more important in a virtual context. A survey by Wunderman Thompson Intelligence found that 88 per cent of consumers globally want their online self to reflect their real-life ethics and values.

“Sticking to your brand identity and purpose will be key to success in the metaverse,” says Emily Safian-Demers, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence’s editor. “Brands will need to take care to translate their core ethos and values into the virtual realm.”

Purpose in (virtual) action

Companies are already finding ways to manifest brand purpose in metaverse environments.