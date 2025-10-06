Simply The Best: Adland Picks Its Favourite Out Of Home Campaigns

Off the back of celebrating the medium of out-of-home (OOH), we asked the industry about their favourite campaigns that they didn't work on. With standout work from brands such as Ikea, Silk Cut, and The Economist, relive some classic ads from over the years.

Alex Grieve, Global and London CCO, BBH

I’ve actually got three.

The first one has to be the ‘Silk Cut’ campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi. It’s absolutely iconic. The level of craft in those ads, the simplicity, the disruptive nature - they really stood out. They were running when I first joined the industry. I actually joined Saatchi when Paul Arden was authoring them. The calibre of photographers they brought in, and the time and care that went into producing those images, was extraordinary to witness.