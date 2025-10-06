Why Adland Will Never Fall Out Of Love With OOH

A golden age for out-of-home advertising dawns.

T here’s a magic that follows a great OOH campaign. Minding your own business – on the train, in a cab, halfway through a podcast you’re not really listening to – and then, boom. A line hits you. A visual stops you. A giant floating kebab skewer piercing through a building makes more sense than it should.

This is a celebration of billboards. Of posters. Of the copywriting that is simply genius. Of big ideas that cause a double-take, a laugh out loud - perhaps even an “I wish I’d done that”.

OOH’s origins are often traced back to ancient civilisations: Egyptians used hieroglyphics on tall stone obelisks to publicise laws and treaties . It’s since meandered over time, with the introduction of the printing press, the computer, and even artificial intelligence (AI) - but the flow of wanting to communicate a message remains the same.

For a time, it took a backseat to newer technologies – from the growth of television to the rise of smartphones – as audience attention shifted.

For Shivani Arora, head of global campaigns at British Airways, OOH is a must-use medium for the brand that has led to unexpected results.

“We see OOH as a hero channel,” she says, speaking at Creative Circle, Margate. “It delivers huge impact; much of our outdoor work has achieved over 94 per cent brand recall since the pandemic, which is brilliant.

“We’ve also seen significant spikes in bookings, showing that the activity is driving action - something we didn’t fully expect. The goal was to inspire and build brand awareness but people see the ads and respond. For us, that’s a fantastic result, and we credit OOH for it. There’s undeniable power in investing.”

And with the Less Healthy Food regulations now in force, but not impacting OOH, it's likely a growing number of brands will turn to the medium, knowing they can still display their products to mass audiences at all hours.

The Growing Popularity of Outdoor

In recent years, OOH has been on the rise. Not only are OOH posters making a comeback, with campaigns rolling out like clockwork, the figures support it.

According to the Advertising Association, UK OOH ad spend rose by £1.3bn (just under 8 per cent) in 2024 compared with 2023, which is forecast to continue rising across the next few years.

This isn’t just in the UK; in the US alone, OOH revenue surpassed $9bn in 2024, according to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America - a historic milestone, and on a global scale, growth is expected until at least the end of the decade; the 2024 net worth of $32.3 bn is expected to reach $52.4 bn - an 8.4 per cent growth.

“I think the resurgence of OOH is a response to a changing media landscape,” says Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, executive creative director at BBH. “OOH, when done well, offers an equally powerful yet more cost-effective way to get people talking. It literally forces creativity. It demands an idea that is so good, so simple, that it can’t be ignored. When a campaign like that goes viral it gives a brand fame and cultural currency that far outweighs the initial investment.”

Whether on the morning commute, a lunchtime walk or bumbling around as a tourist, OOH ads are everywhere - so much so, 98 per cent of the UK population are exposed to them weekly, according to Route.

Where else would displays of minimalist food offerings, punny catchphrases, or even an army of glass-blown cats charging down scaffolding (we’ll get to that) make sense?

OOH is back - seemingly for the long run.

We take a look at some of the best pieces of OOH work from the last year, discussing the makings of and why, ultimately, the medium came out on top.

Focus: Stella Artois - Grey London

'The Sip of Sanctuary', 'Protector of The Chalice' and 'Happiness within Chaos’ by Grey London for Stella Artois, winning three Gold Lions at Cannes Lions this year in the Outdoor category .

The posters reflect the relatable feeling of trying to get through a packed crowd while trying to protect a pint.