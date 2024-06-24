"'Foreigners' like me... we take nothing for granted": Pablo González de la Peña

I was 14. I had no idea ads could be this good - especially ads for tyres.

I wondered which clever Spaniard had written it. And I wondered if I could get a job doing the same.

Fast forward. My career as a young creative is going well. Much better than I'd imagined. I'm winning awards at Shackleton, Madrid. They've made me a CD. I should be happy.

But.

No matter how well Spain is doing, London is doing better.

Honda 'Grrr', 'Cog' and 'Choir'. Sony 'Balls', 'Paint' and 'Rabbits'. Levi's 'Odyssey'. Lynx '24 Hours'. The Independent 'Don’t Walk'. Xbox 'Champagne'. British Army 'What would you do?' Guinness 'Surfer' and 'Noitulove'.