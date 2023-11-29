Breaking Boundaries: A Blueprint for the Ad Industry to Embrace Creative Risks

Nadja Lossgott, chief creative officer, AMV BBDO

The data, the algorithms, the technology can tell you what to say and where to say it. But they can tell your competitors that too. What they can’t do yet is tell you how to say it. That is what makes the difference. And that’s the job of creativity.

Creativity is the key emotional driver of innovation. Without it you could say that there is no innovation anyway.

Creative new visual languages and forms of storytelling are bubbling up on all different formats, using all new tools. And it’s happening all the time. And everything is accelerating exponentially. So, we need a compulsive curiosity for the world around us. The only way to stay on top of the acceleration is to take the risk of going on a wild ride. Because the biggest risk of all is being bland.

To do that we must distinguish between risk and risky. Creative risk is trying something new. Following the emotion. A willingness to challenge convention.

Versus risky behaviour and being shocking for the sake of it. Just trying to get attention without the discipline of how it builds the brand and the business.

That of course is the easy part. CMO’s and CCO’s can both agree about creativity. But between the two of them is an entire industry, with its pressures, and lobbying, and interests, and complexities that often makes it easier said than done.

Julian Vizard, creative partner, St Luke's

The word “risk” is woefully overused. In advertising, the only true risk is being invisible and, lets face it, the bulk of ads are. The game we're playing is all about winning attention and maintaining engagement.

Augmented Reality (AR) in social media is proven to be highly engaging - on TikTok alone, since 2022, an incredible 21 billion videos have been made with AR effects, generating a mind blowing 8.6 trillion views! Surprisingly, many clients overlook this impactful route to market. The gains from incorporating AR can be enormous, with examples abound.

What's striking is the minimal barrier to entry in terms of cost - just 6-10k for production that can be shared millions of times. If an execution doesn't immediately gain traction, it can be swiftly replaced.

In a landscape where visibility is the true currency and with such manageable production costs, the question becomes, what exactly is the "risk"?

Alex Grieve, chief creative officer, BBH

One of the reasons we’re in such a pickle lies in our industry’s blind, unquestioning adoration of another industry: Silicon Valley.

There they preach the gospel that failure is good.

I loathe the word ‘failure’.

The very real truth is that nobody wants to fail.

You fail exams. You fail to get a job. Your marriage fails. It’s a word loaded with feelings of pain and shame.

I feel the same about the word ‘risk’ or even worse when people talk about ‘brave’ work.

I feel pretty certain that no client really wants to embrace risk.

To risk it all. To be brave and run headlong into a burning building.

Let’s leave that to the Fire Services.

Risk suggests something extraordinary, dangerous, heroic with a high probability of, here’s that word again, failure.

Sure, some people may thrive on that type of adrenaline but most of us don’t.

Life is stressful enough.

What we have to do is normalise the ambition to do great work by framing it not as irrational and risky but logical and sensible.

And to do that we are better served by using words such as distinctive, different or, forgive the self-promotion, by suggesting that when the world zigs, zag.

Because the real risk is spending millions of pounds pumping out vanilla work into a world that neither notices or cares.

It’s time we all paid more attention to attention.

Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director, Ogilvy

A businesses competitive advantage will often exist in the creative space that competing brands can’t play, or above all, don’t dare to play. So do the don’t. Lean into the creative spaces that separate you from your competitive set. Look at the prevailing behaviour of brands in the same space and find ways to disrupt it. It’s about solving the problem not filling the media requirement.

When you look at game changing moments, REI’s OptOutside was entirely in opposition to the prevailing Black Friday trend. Lean into your flaws – human beings have an inbuilt appreciation of imperfection – Guinness and Marmite celebrate what makes them different with enormous confidence.