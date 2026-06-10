Saatchi & Saatchi Reveals The 2026 New Creators’ Showcase

Celebrating the very best in creativity, storytelling and visual innovation and debuting in London for the first time in its 36-year history as part of a new partnership with SXSW London, Saatchi and Saatchi has unveiled the line-up of global talent selected for its 2026 New Creators Showcase.

The showcase was presented in Shoreditch, a place close to the heart of chief creative officer Franki Goodwin, who led the evening with Emmy-nominated photographer, director and artist Bafic, joining her on stage to discuss how creative boundaries have dissolved and how maker-ship, movies, music and marketing are being blended in new ways.

Reflecting on her own polymath career and how London is the centre of ambitious emerging talent, Goodwin highlighted how being at SXSW London was the perfect place for the Showcase to be. Goodwin said “I think more than ever we need to be showing up for emerging talent. With all the exciting conversations around AI and the tools it’s going to bring, we need to offer the same opportunities I had when I first came to London to the next generation within the context of what's happening in the future”.

Bafic discussed how London, as well as across the UK, brings some of the best creators to the world and how being in the right place at the right time was hugely significant to the trajectory of his creative career.

He also reflected on what art moved him whilst growing up, and said “Always be suspicious of artists, because they come with me with people from all walks of life, and I think that's part of being able to learn about things from different environments and different people that transfer information and work that we make.”