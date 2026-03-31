From Production to Platform: Sergio Lopez’s Bold Move

Production doesn’t usually make headlines. But right now, it should.

In North America, Omnicom Group reshaped its production leadership. Less a reshuffle, more a reset. This wasn’t a cosmetic change. It was a statement: production is no longer the end of the line. It is the beginning.

Recently, Omnicom Production reshaped its North American leadership, appointing Deborah Heslip (West), JT Pierce (East), and Steve Ferreira (Central) - all tasked with advancing technology and AI integration across content production. The move underscores Omnicom Production’s ambition to redefine the role of production in a modern, AI-driven era. Simultaneously, the network welcomed a new APAC CEO, signaling that this transformation extends beyond North America to the company’s fastest-growing markets. And last September, Joanna Cotton, UK and Ireland managing director at Monks, was appointed as UK chief executive at Omnicom Production.

At the centre of this transformation sits global CEO Sergio Lopez, guiding Omnicom Production through a radical redefinition of what production means in an AI-driven, content-hungry world. “The mandate has evolved from building a strong foundation to defining what this category becomes next,” Lopez says.

“From the beginning, the ambition was to transform production into something more meaningful for clients, but over the last few months that ambition has become clearer and more urgent.”

The acquisition of IPG by Omnicom set the stage for structural change, but the real driver was market demand. Brands are navigating an era dominated by AI, data, and real-time culture. The work of the past year that consolidated over 80 entities globally gave Omnicom Production a rare kind of power: talent, capability, and a model that scales.

Shaping the future

“This isn’t just the result of the acquisition; it’s also a direct response to what brands need in an AI-tech-and data-driven era. The work we did last year, of bringing together more than 80 entities globally, put us in a position of strength. We now have exceptional talent, a broad range of capabilities, and a global operating model that clients are increasingly leaning into. And we’re already seeing the impact of that work reflected back to us — from the growth of our remit with existing partners to significant new client partnerships in the last few months. That tells us we’re building something clients genuinely need.”

For Lopez, the shift is personal too. He’s moving from architecting infrastructure to shaping the future. “Personally, my focus has shifted toward shaping the future: building a platform where creativity, craft, and intelligence come together, and where teams feel inspired, supported, and confident about what lies ahead. In a period of industry uncertainty, that sense of clarity and direction matters more than ever.”

That vision is already taking shape in tangible ways. Most recently, Omnicom Production successfully launched the global content and production solution for Bayer Consumer Health across EMEA, NAM, LATAM, and APAC markets — demonstrating how the platform Lopez is building can scale creativity, intelligence, and collaboration across regions.