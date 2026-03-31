From Production to Platform: Sergio Lopez’s Bold Move
Omnicom Production's global CEO on how the network is evolving from a delivery function into a strategic, creative hub
31 March 2026
Production doesn’t usually make headlines. But right now, it should.
In North America, Omnicom Group reshaped its production leadership. Less a reshuffle, more a reset. This wasn’t a cosmetic change. It was a statement: production is no longer the end of the line. It is the beginning.
Recently, Omnicom Production reshaped its North American leadership, appointing Deborah Heslip (West), JT Pierce (East), and Steve Ferreira (Central) - all tasked with advancing technology and AI integration across content production. The move underscores Omnicom Production’s ambition to redefine the role of production in a modern, AI-driven era. Simultaneously, the network welcomed a new APAC CEO, signaling that this transformation extends beyond North America to the company’s fastest-growing markets. And last September, Joanna Cotton, UK and Ireland managing director at Monks, was appointed as UK chief executive at Omnicom Production.
At the centre of this transformation sits global CEO Sergio Lopez, guiding Omnicom Production through a radical redefinition of what production means in an AI-driven, content-hungry world. “The mandate has evolved from building a strong foundation to defining what this category becomes next,” Lopez says.
“From the beginning, the ambition was to transform production into something more meaningful for clients, but over the last few months that ambition has become clearer and more urgent.”
The acquisition of IPG by Omnicom set the stage for structural change, but the real driver was market demand. Brands are navigating an era dominated by AI, data, and real-time culture. The work of the past year that consolidated over 80 entities globally gave Omnicom Production a rare kind of power: talent, capability, and a model that scales.
Shaping the future
“This isn’t just the result of the acquisition; it’s also a direct response to what brands need in an AI-tech-and data-driven era. The work we did last year, of bringing together more than 80 entities globally, put us in a position of strength. We now have exceptional talent, a broad range of capabilities, and a global operating model that clients are increasingly leaning into. And we’re already seeing the impact of that work reflected back to us — from the growth of our remit with existing partners to significant new client partnerships in the last few months. That tells us we’re building something clients genuinely need.”
For Lopez, the shift is personal too. He’s moving from architecting infrastructure to shaping the future. “Personally, my focus has shifted toward shaping the future: building a platform where creativity, craft, and intelligence come together, and where teams feel inspired, supported, and confident about what lies ahead. In a period of industry uncertainty, that sense of clarity and direction matters more than ever.”
That vision is already taking shape in tangible ways. Most recently, Omnicom Production successfully launched the global content and production solution for Bayer Consumer Health across EMEA, NAM, LATAM, and APAC markets — demonstrating how the platform Lopez is building can scale creativity, intelligence, and collaboration across regions.
Speed isn’t the goal. It’s the playground
Efficiency used to be the measure of a production shop. Now it’s the means to an end. With nine of the top ten global brands working with Omnicom Production, the organisation is proving that speed, relevance, and personalisation can coexist with creative excellence.
“Efficiencies are the most obvious one and very much needed. But not efficiency for its own sake. It’s efficiency that unlocks creativity. It allows us to produce more relevant, more personalised content and to genuinely move at the speed of culture, which continues to accelerate. What’s changed fundamentally is that our proven creative DNA is now fully connected to data and intelligence. That helps us make better decisions earlier, learn faster, and ultimately deliver stronger outcomes and ROI. We increasingly operate as the connector between creative and media, amplifying the impact of both. And beyond outputs, we’re helping brands modernise how they work, introducing new operating models and ways of collaborating that are more agile, more transparent, and better suited to the realities of today’s market. You can see this in the momentum we’ve had with major brands recently. New global partnerships such as Bayer Consumer Health, are choosing us not just for efficiency, but for our ability to connect creativity, data, and media in ways that drive measurable outcomes.”
The rise of AI and predictive content tools might seem like a threat to creative instinct, but Lopez frames them differently. “Information and insights are the common thread across the best creatives I have worked with and the best work I have been involved with. The best creative work I’ve ever been part of was never created in the absence of information. The strongest creatives are deeply curious. They seek insight, context, and understanding. AI gives us intelligence and foresight, but creativity remains a human act."
Beyond that, the true value comes from knowing when to follow the data, and when to challenge it. For him, rather than replacing instinct, AI and data sharpen it, allowing teams to act with more intention, confidence, and ambition. As Lopez puts it, the ability to purposefully align with — or reject —what the intelligence suggests is far more powerful than just “flying by the seat of our pants.”
Culture isn’t a side project
Meanwhile merging two legacy organisations inevitably brings cultural tension. Lopez knows that culture isn’t just a nice thing to do — it’s at the core. “Whenever you bring together large, established organisations, culture becomes the most important work. We’re fortunate to work with some of the world’s best brands, which means the bar is high — when it comes to creativity and innovation — and in how we show up as partners. Our belief in Craft that Works gives us a clear point of alignment."
For Lopez, Omnicom Production is about more than output. It’s about creating an ecosystem where the world’s most ambitious brands intersect with exceptional creative talent, and where that talent feels ownership and pride in the work they bring to life. He recognises that transformation is challenging and not everyone will embrace it, but his approach combines clarity with empathy, ensuring teams understand both the reasons behind change and the opportunities it creates. "The fact that we’re winning major new assignments during this period of integration has also helped bring the teams together with a shared sense of purpose.”
And what of innovation? For Lopez, innovation isn’t confined to creative ideas — it extends to operations and commercial models. The marketers who thrive, he notes, are the ones that see Omnicom Production as a strategic partner, not just a delivery function. By building frameworks, processes, and technologies with a proven track record, the network can prototype in smaller, controlled markets or scale quickly when opportunities arise, all while keeping brand safety and ROI front of mind. “I believe that in uncertain times, confidence comes from structure,” Lopez says. Their goal is to make innovation feel achievable, measurable, and safe, so clients can move forward without feeling exposed.
At the same time, attracting the next generation of creators demands a different kind of pitch. Lopez observes, “Talent ultimately wants two things: meaningful work and the chance to grow.” Omnicom Production offers both — access to iconic global brands and the opportunity to produce work that resonates culturally. As social and creator-led content matures, small, highly skilled teams are producing work that rivals traditional entertainment. What draws these creators to Omnicom, Lopez explains, is the platform itself: the scale, the support, and the collaboration "but without sacrificing the autonomy that originally drew them to the space."
Balancing global scale with local relevance is equally vital. “Global does not exist by itself, it is the byproduct of working across those markets. 'Glocal' is at the core of what we do." Omnicom Production’s hubs, some hosting more than 15 nationalities adds Lopez, bring the cultural sensitivity, perspective, and nuance needed to make work feel authentically local. When combined with the tools, insights, and reach of the wider Omnicom network, this approach allows his teams to deliver content that resonates in each market while benefiting from global scale.
"AI gives us intelligence and foresight, but creativity remains a human act. The real value comes from our ability to either align with what the data suggests or deliberately challenge it. That choice, always made by experienced and talented people, is where creativity lives. Rather than replacing instinct, data and AI sharpen it."
Fame, fortune & friends
So what does success look like for Lopez in this new era of production-as-strategy? It’s no longer about output or efficiency alone. “It all comes down to Fame, fortune and friends (aka ROI),” he says. It sounds deceptively simple, but the reality is complex: achieving it requires being part of culture, delivering relevant and personalised content in the right media, moving at speed, connecting data, embracing modern ways of working, and assembling the right talent.
For Lopez, one decision reshaped everything. “The most important decision was to shift the conversation from production to Content Experiences. That reframing changed everything. It has allowed us to move beyond execution and into a more strategic, creative role where production, creativity, and intelligence work together to create real cultural impact. It also gives our people a clearer sense of purpose at a time when the industry needs it most. That clarity has been fundamental to where we are today and where we’re going next.”
The company’s recent moves – including reshaping North American leadership, appointing a new APAC CEO, and consolidating a global network - aren’t mere corporate housekeeping. They are a statement saying that production is no longer a back-office function. It is the engine of modern marketing, a platform where creativity, intelligence, and culture collide to create work that resonates and moves markets.
Under Lopez, the ambition and the narrative are both unmistakable. Production isn’t just about making content anymore; it’s about defining what content experiences can do - strategically, creatively, and culturally – for brands navigating a fast-changing world.