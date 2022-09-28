Who's Up For Sharing What They Know

Nils Leonard told the audience how crucial his early mentors had been in showing him "how to live, not just how to work...I didn't understand how to go to a restaurant and I didn't understand what a meeting is, simple things".

Mr Cee, a mentor at the School of Communication Arts, told the audience it was "so vital for people at the beginning of their journey to be mentored but also for those people that have been through the journey to also mentor", passing on some of the lessons they've experienced along the way.

Esther Brown said that when you have a great idea "other people make that idea better. As amazing as you think your idea is, if you think you know it all you really know nothing."

Jay Pond-Jones outlined a project he's been working on with Soho House to create spaces where experienced people can invite newer talent in for drop-ins. "Sometimes you just want people to look over your shoulder and point you in the right direction," he said, but with remote working and short-term contracts it was harder than ever for young people to get the direction they need.