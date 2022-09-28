Who's Up For Sharing What They Know
Brilliant creativity comes from collaboration and generosity according to speakers at this year's UK Creative Festival
28 September 2022
Finding mentors, learning on the job and sharing great ideas have become harder in an era of hybrid working. But a spirit of co-operation and collaboration, along with generosity and a willingness to pass on learnings, remains as vital as ever when it comes to nurturing talent and getting brilliant concepts made into reality.
This was the theme of a key panel discussion at the UK Creative Festival in Margate earlier this month.
Taking part in the debate, chaired by comedian Ben Bailey Smith, was Uncommon founder Nils Leonard, global director of Soho Friends Esther Brown, comedian and mentor Mr Cee and producer and writer Jay Pond-Jones.
Nils Leonard told the audience how crucial his early mentors had been in showing him "how to live, not just how to work...I didn't understand how to go to a restaurant and I didn't understand what a meeting is, simple things".
Mr Cee, a mentor at the School of Communication Arts, told the audience it was "so vital for people at the beginning of their journey to be mentored but also for those people that have been through the journey to also mentor", passing on some of the lessons they've experienced along the way.
Esther Brown said that when you have a great idea "other people make that idea better. As amazing as you think your idea is, if you think you know it all you really know nothing."
Jay Pond-Jones outlined a project he's been working on with Soho House to create spaces where experienced people can invite newer talent in for drop-ins. "Sometimes you just want people to look over your shoulder and point you in the right direction," he said, but with remote working and short-term contracts it was harder than ever for young people to get the direction they need.