What Ad Execs Predict For Social Media in 2025

Whether you count TikTok as social media or not, its short-lived ban in the US put the sector front and centre of the news agenda in January. Its quick-fire return will have been good news for many of its advertisers as the platform offers them a channel to reach hundreds of millions of users, many being the coveted Gen Z demographic.

While X claims that advertisers have begun to return to the platform (to some extent) after controversies surrounding owner Elon Musk in recent years, it is still making up the numbers when compared to the size of Facebook with its 3.07 billion monthly users and 2.11 billion daily users.

And don't forget the various other competitors in the sphere - Pinterest, Snapchat, Threads, and new platforms that have yet to adopt advertising such as Bluesky. There is a plethora of choice, that's for certain.

With numerous platforms in play and the always-on environment of social media, it’s no surprise that there are more developments happening on a daily basis. So, as we reach the halfway point of this decade, what is expected to happen over the coming months in this space? We asked some agency specialists what the social media has to offer in 2025..

Melo Meacher Jones, head of social and influencer, Accenture Song

2025 is set to redefine how we connect online - but not without its challenges.

According to Accenture’s LifeTrends 2025 report, a growing “hesitation reflex” among users is reshaping the digital landscape. Trust in social media is eroding, with scams, deep-fakes, and misleading ads leaving users to question: Is this ad real? Is this review fake? Is this content AI-generated?

The numbers are stark - over 60 per cent of users now prioritise trust when engaging with brands, yet platforms remain plagued by clutter and inauthenticity. This isn’t just a passing issue; it’s a clear warning signal for marketers.

In 2025, authenticity is no longer a choice - it’s a necessity. Social media is evolving into immersive, AI-powered experiences and decentralised, community-focused platforms where trust and transparency reign. From Mastodon’s niche, community-first model to AR-driven worlds like Meta’s Horizon, the platforms thriving in this shift are those enabling deeper, more genuine connections.

My takeaway? Marketers must embrace these technological advancements, build trust signals into every interaction, and prioritise human-centric, relatable experiences. 2025 is the year to cut through the noise, rebuild trust, and foster meaningful connections with people online.

Being a business leader, another significant trend we’re observing - not just in the social media space but across industries - is the remarkable growth in new business. According to the AAR, the first half of 2024 saw a 17 per cent increase in social media pitches, signalling a renewed focus on authentic engagement and sustainable growth opportunities.

Christina Miller, chief social officer, EMEA, VML

If 2024 gave us brain rot – the overwhelming feeling of constant stimulation and superficial content – 2025 will demand brain bloom; meaningful, authentic connection through content and conversation that adds real value to consumers' lives.

This shift will manifest in a fragmented landscape of niche fandoms thriving in private digital spaces. Exhausted by the constant influx of superficial content, users will seek refuge in closed communities. Influencers will transform into community leaders, cultivating relationships within private groups and direct messages. Micro-influencers, adept at personalised interaction, will hold significant sway.

So, how should brands adapt? They must abandon intrusive, broadcast-style advertising. Generic sponsored posts will be lost in the noise. Instead, brands must prioritise genuine engagement within these fandoms, moving from the public feed into closed conversations. Co-creation with community leaders, establishing a clear and consistent point of view, and participating in meaningful dialogue will be crucial.

Combating brain rot requires offering value beyond superficial entertainment. Educational content, interactive experiences, and opportunities for real-world connection will resonate. Brands that embrace community, authenticity, and provide genuine value, moving beyond trend-jacking and mass feed awareness, will thrive in the social media landscape of 2025.

Holly Walton-Gould, strategy director, That Lot

As we move into 2025, brands are at a pivotal moment of transformation. Post-pandemic economic pressures forced marketers to prioritise cost-effective media, stretching budgets for maximum reach and engagement. But the tide is turning.

With interest rate cuts freeing up spending for businesses and consumers alike, as well as incoming HFSS regulations set to reshape key categories, the focus is shifting back to the power of brand building.

Social media will be at the heart of this shift. No longer just a channel, it’s the pulse of a brand, where relevance, cultural impact, and talkability converge. It’s where brands come to life.

To thrive, brands must break free from their polished, controlled narratives and step into the messy, dynamic world their audiences inhabit. Today’s consumers aren’t passive - they’re creators, eager to co-create, play, and shape the story. Brands must stop simply joining cultural moments and start generating their own, showing up authentically and collaboratively.

As the pressure grows to prove impact beyond traditional social metrics, success will depend on meaningful engagement and measurable cultural influence. The brands that embrace imperfection, let their audiences take the reins, and live fully in the cultural moments that matter will be the ones that lead, inspire, and redefine the landscape in the year ahead.

Silvia Mendes, social director, T&Pm

I predict that AI will be even more integrated into social platforms, creating hyper-personalised experiences. From content curation to AI chatbots. Via AI, I predict that we'll see even more relevant ads, posts, and suggestions based on their behaviours.

I also predict that short form content will continue to dominate. With platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts – we should expect to see more advanced editing tools, live-streaming integration and more "shoppable" videos, where you can buy directly from the content you’re watching.

In short, I believe 2025's social media landscape will be more immersive, driven by personalisation, with AI technology revolutionising how we show up online.

Olivia Wedderburn, head of TMW Tomorrow and executive social influence director, TMW (part of Accenture Song)

This time next year we’re going to look back at the content we produced in 2024 and think it’s so rudimentary. Our feeds are going to feel vastly different – on two ends of the spectrum.

On the one hand, advancements in Gen AI and content creation are going to exceed what we felt possible. Adam Mosseri just announced the Movie Gen feature for Instagram, a tool that will completely manipulate a creator’s surroundings, like a green screen on steroids. Meanwhile, OpenAI will be rolling out the long-awaited SORA, a text-to-video application that is understandably scaring the creative industry. The billy basic piece-to-camera content style will start to slither away as what we deem ‘authentic’ becomes harder to qualify.

At the other end of the scale will be a countercultural backlash against fake, polished realities. Lo-fi aesthetics and early 00s nostalgia will see rough and ready edits, digicam-style content, and webcam selfies (yes, you read that right) making a comeback.

Brands will have to toe the line, navigating the weird internet that’s been born out of a maturing Gen Alpha and an ad-blind Gen Z. Agencies will have to respond to even quicker turnaround times as expectations of quality versus quantity shift yet again. And we will see more demands for creator partnerships and IRL activations to service the “analogue is cool” crowd.

If that sounds stressful and horrible to you it’s because it is. Pass the Baileys.