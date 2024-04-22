Imperfect magic: the beautiful craft of stop-motion in ads

Olly Wood, creative director, McCann London

There’s an enchanting magic to stop motion that no digital software can replicate, no matter how good the technology is these days. With many elements contributing to the immortality and the timeless qualities of this art form.

With stop motion there’s no fooling the eye. Everything is physically there in front of the camera lens, creating unique miniature worlds. There’s no trickery, VFX, or digital manipulation telling you something doesn’t quite feel right. And when you start the process of making things move, adding dialogue, expressions, and mannerisms, we witness the creation of life that has an endearing and believable charm to it.

Behind the scenes there’s an incredible level of craftsmanship that goes into making the characters and sets, for example in our recent work for Just Eat UK, made with director Tim McNaughton at Arts & Sciences and Arch Model Studios, our furry animal characters had each single hair meticulously placed one at a time. Each single tile within a bathroom set was individually placed and then grouted using miniature equipment. A glass lightbulb the size of pea was handmade and filled with gas! It’s that ethos of doing things with such attention to detail that makes this an art to be admired.