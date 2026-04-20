Storytelling: A Fight For Craft Or Fluffy Business Cringe?

Companies are "desperately seeking storytellers" the Wall Street Journal has declared. Storytelling, once born in drumbeats, firelight and flickering cave-wall shadows, now officially belongs to sharply dressed executives in sterile boardrooms and glossy PowerPoint decks, it appears.

This isn't hyperbole, companies are genuinely hiring for it. Brands with storytelling roles or looking for them recently include Microsoft (according to the WSJ), Marks & Spencer and more.

An ecosystem of agencies, such as Untold Agency, have long existed specifically to help brands with storytelling - but the subject has provoked much debate across LinkedIn and X recently. Some say celebrating storytelling in titles is increasingly popular because it's a welcome attempt to preserve craft in the age of AI. Meanwhile, o thers see the "Head Of Storytelling" role as mere corporate posturing.

In French, Spanish and Italian - and surely many other languages - the words for history and story (histoire, historía, storia) are interchangeable. And with good reason. Academics view storytelling as an essential way for people to recount tales of war, reconciliation, hurt and love. Consequently, epic poems are often the basis of nation building.

Frankly, history itself tells us storytelling is not trivial . In ethnically divided societies, competing national myths have even been taught in separate classrooms, as seen in parts of Bosnia to name just one of many examples.

Given just how intensely storytelling shapes nations, it's no wonder brands would like that power, but it comes with a tension. The question is an anthropological one, but with high stakes for the social and commercial reputation of advertising: to what extent is it appropriate for the ancient title of "storyteller" - generally reserved for artists, comics, orators, poets - to be applied to the business function of using narrative to sell?

Commercial realism

For AMV BBDO's chief strategy officer Jo Arden the concept of a Chief Storytelling Officer role is pure distraction.

"I think we do a real disservice when we start encouraging that sort of fluffy nonsense," she says, "I think marketers who have to stand in front of shareholders and say their role is head of storytelling have a tough meeting on their hands".

While, as Arden asserts, commercial executives are not sympathetic when creatives lose sight of the economic function at the heart of advertising briefs and view it as art, the science of storytelling can indeed be applied to effective advertising - as Walnut Unlimited's Cristina de Balanzo explained at Walnut's Brainy Bar event last year.

" Storytelling is a currency of attention, but for the stories to be effective, they require certain conditions. The conditions will be that we don't just view entertainment but that it can make people think and feel," she told the audience.

However, the difference between storytelling in its most organic form and storytelling in politics or advertising is its purpose. At its most basic level, storytelling is how humans make sense of the world — a cognitive tool rather like play. TMW chief strategy officer Dan Bowers explains that it helps us process chaos, pass on values and connect with each other.

" The human function of stories is more cognitive: we reconstruct them, imagine them, feel them, and then file them away as memories. It’s how the brain works," he says. "Brands borrow this neural machinery and apply the same ingredients to engage emotion and create meaning, but with different intent."

And advertisers that lose sight of intent risk delving into self-indulgence. "When you use storytelling in advertising you've got to start with the hardest things. You've got to start with the fact that it has to sell product," says Wonderhood Studios chief creative officer Aidan McClure.

He points out that whilst Waitrose's Christmas ad was based on the structure of romantic comedy, it was conceptualised with the products in mind and the central idea of food as a way to show love.