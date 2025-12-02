Waitrose Reunites Gavin & Stacey Actors for Christmas

This year's lovable series follows 2024’s Armchair Detectives three-parter, which saw another iconic pairing, ‘Line of Duty’s’ Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, reunite as part of the Sweet Suspicion campaign, as Waitrose doubles down on its entertainment credentials.

The campaign was created by Sophie Crean, and the films are directed by the acclaimed duo CHIPS, Jonathan Brooks & Mat Laroche, known for their work on Subway ‘Kurupt FM’ and EasyJet ‘Dad’s Club’ as well as award winning short films ‘1431’ & ‘First Press’. The social films have been produced in-house at Wonderhood Makers.

Joanna Page said, “You thought you’d seen the last of us! Well, we’re back and what fun we had. I love food, so it was such a treat working with Mat and Waitrose on this new mini-series. From a delicious turkey pie to mouth-watering mince pies, food is what brings people together over the festive season.”

Mathew Horne said; “It was brilliant to be back on set with Joanna - it’s become a Christmas tradition. We’re very familiar with the classic Christmas conundrums - but there’s nothing that some good food can’t fix. If I haven’t eaten it all first! Jokes aside, food really is the perfect way to show your love this festive season.”

Emily Angliss, Senior Social Marketing Manager at Waitrose said: “This Christmas, we’re celebrating the magical role that food plays in bringing people together and showcasing love. Our new series is a funny compilation of seasonal scenarios that bring this to life and inspire our customers to say it with food. As a duo that are synonymous with family, friendship and love at Christmas across the UK - Mathew and Joanna were the perfect fit.”

Katie Hunter & Jo Lumb, Managing Partners of Wonderhood Makers said: “We love everything about this. It’s a relatable, warm, hilarious and hunger-inducing take on the festive moments we all know too well, and we couldn’t have better stars to bring it to life. Working with Waitrose on this has been joyful, as social should be!”

The first episode launches today across Waitrose’s online and social channels, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday and Friday in the lead up until 19th December.

The series of social films follow Waitrose’s blockbuster rom-com release, starring Keira Knightley & Joe Wilkinson, last month with the release of ‘The Perfect Gift’.

