Waitrose Reunites Gavin & Stacey Actors for Christmas
The 'Say It With Food' series, made by Wonderhood, answers some of the nation’s most common festive questions
02 December 2025
This Christmas season, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne are back on screens as Waitrose reunites the romcom icons as a part of its “Say It With Food” Christmas Campaign. The new six-part mini-series from Wonderhood Makers answers some of the nation’s most common Christmas quandaries with tasty Waitrose food.
The pair have long been loved for their on-screen chemistry, romance and relatable humour, and this new series ‘How to Say It With Food’ - launching on Waitrose’s social channels across December - brings back that festive magic.
The comedic films each serve up a relatable Christmas story with humour, heart, and plenty of delicious Waitrose food including the No.1 Festive Turkey Pie, No.1 Golden Mince pies with Limoncello, No.1 Hazelnut Creme Panettone, No.1 Party Polar Bao Buns, No.1 Mushroom Malbec & Port Wellington and No.1 Nutcracker. Every episode has been inspired by genuine quandaries and well-known Christmas antics sourced by social listening, including that 64% of family board games at Christmas end in arguments* and December being the most popular month for engagements in the UK (around 11% of all engagements)**.
This year's lovable series follows 2024’s Armchair Detectives three-parter, which saw another iconic pairing, ‘Line of Duty’s’ Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, reunite as part of the Sweet Suspicion campaign, as Waitrose doubles down on its entertainment credentials.
The campaign was created by Sophie Crean, and the films are directed by the acclaimed duo CHIPS, Jonathan Brooks & Mat Laroche, known for their work on Subway ‘Kurupt FM’ and EasyJet ‘Dad’s Club’ as well as award winning short films ‘1431’ & ‘First Press’. The social films have been produced in-house at Wonderhood Makers.
Joanna Page said, “You thought you’d seen the last of us! Well, we’re back and what fun we had. I love food, so it was such a treat working with Mat and Waitrose on this new mini-series. From a delicious turkey pie to mouth-watering mince pies, food is what brings people together over the festive season.”
Mathew Horne said; “It was brilliant to be back on set with Joanna - it’s become a Christmas tradition. We’re very familiar with the classic Christmas conundrums - but there’s nothing that some good food can’t fix. If I haven’t eaten it all first! Jokes aside, food really is the perfect way to show your love this festive season.”
Emily Angliss, Senior Social Marketing Manager at Waitrose said: “This Christmas, we’re celebrating the magical role that food plays in bringing people together and showcasing love. Our new series is a funny compilation of seasonal scenarios that bring this to life and inspire our customers to say it with food. As a duo that are synonymous with family, friendship and love at Christmas across the UK - Mathew and Joanna were the perfect fit.”
Katie Hunter & Jo Lumb, Managing Partners of Wonderhood Makers said: “We love everything about this. It’s a relatable, warm, hilarious and hunger-inducing take on the festive moments we all know too well, and we couldn’t have better stars to bring it to life. Working with Waitrose on this has been joyful, as social should be!”
The first episode launches today across Waitrose’s online and social channels, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday and Friday in the lead up until 19th December.
The series of social films follow Waitrose’s blockbuster rom-com release, starring Keira Knightley & Joe Wilkinson, last month with the release of ‘The Perfect Gift’.
