Nathan Ansell: Serving Up the Taste of Christmas

This week, Nathan Ansell, chief customer officer at Waitrose, earns our Marketer of the Week nod for a Christmas campaign that reads like a love letter to the season. Created by Wonderhood Studios, 'The Perfect Gift' proves that sentiment doesn’t have to be sentimental: it blends humour, heart and narrative flair so deftly that even the cynics might find themselves reaching for the mince pies.

The Waitrose Christmas ad wins the festive season hands down. Under Ansell’s leadership, the brand has leaned fully into the emotional richness of Christmas, fully embracing its nostalgia, laughter, and sentiment. The film - starring Keira Knightley and Celebrity Traitors' Joe Wilkinson - is a confident, joyful piece of work that explores love in all its forms. It's about family, friendship, and community while nodding to the themes of new beginnings and second chances that make the season feel so meaningful.

"Nathan brings an infectious energy and absolute clarity to everything he does. He knows exactly what Waitrose needs to do to grow, and that’s incredibly freeing for his agency partners. This means we can focus on what we do best: making the brand famous and celebrating the food. He’s sharp, ambitious and a real joy to work with," says Alex Best, co-founder and CEO of Wonderhood Studios, about his client.