Keira Knightley stars in Christmas romcom for Waitrose

Stuck for ideas of what gift he can buy to win her heart, he phones his mum for advice. Phil’s mum encourages him to cook for Keira Knightley, as “cooking for someone is love”.

Phil sets to work, saying the ultimate ‘I love you’ by recreating Keira’s Nan’s pie recipe - which inspired the Waitrose No.1 Festive Turkey Pie - delivering the ultimate feel-good festive moment and highlighting that for food lovers, food is the greatest love language.

The mini movie highlights the importance and ease of “saying it with food”, amplifying the key role food plays in bringing people together, and communicating messages of love and care - because if you can't say it at Christmas, when can you, eh?

Keira Knightley comments, “I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn't turn it down! I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe and I hope those watching it fall in love too.”

Joe Wilkinson adds, “It was great to be back with Waitrose for their 2025 Christmas campaign. This year, Phil got to enjoy both the love and the food he truly deserved. As you can imagine, it was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it, like the trooper I am!”

The partnership with Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson was orchestrated by Anne Batz and her team at Talent Republic.

The soundtrack, featuring ‘She’s a Star’ by British Indie rock band, James, amplifies the empowering and uplifting feelings of the campaign; and nods to Keira Knightley, playing herself, as one of Britain's biggest stars.

The festive short received the ultimate seal of approval, as romantic comedy royalty Richard Curtis, who counts Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, Love Actually and About Time as just some of his writing and directing credits, has labelled it, “sweet as pie”.

Nathan Ansell, Waitrose Chief Customer Officer, said: “When it comes to Christmas, delicious food and drink play a central role in bringing people together and helping us show affection. This year, we welcomed British heroine, Keira Knightley, and Waitrose’ favourite, Joe Wilkinson, to help us show Food Lovers how to ‘say it with food’.

“Our four minute Christmas film - an industry first - pays homage to the seasonal romantic comedy tradition, celebrates the exciting and elevated Waitrose festive food offering, and adds a little more of that warm, fuzzy feeling to the holiday season. It’s the perfect gift from Waitrose, to you.”

Directed by Molly Manners, who directed the popular Netflix romcom, One Day, the campaign pays homage to some of the UK’s much-loved romantic comedies, providing viewers with a sense of comfort, calm and magic. The film was produced by Biscuit Filmworks.

Molly Manners, director, adds: “What a privilege to be invited in by Waitrose and Wonderhood to tell this emotional rollercoaster of a love story. We had such a great time making this miniature romcom with food as a love language deep at its heart. The combination of Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson is completely magical in such an unexpected way, I hope they knock your socks clean off, as they did mine.”

The campaign was created by Wonderhood creative team, Jen Ashton and Oli Short.

Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, Executive Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios, said, “Working with a brand like Waitrose on our first Christmas campaign has been a genuine privilege and a true creative partnership from start to finish.

From day one, we all rallied around a single, joyful idea, brought to life through every part of the customer journey, whether it's the epic movie style trailers and posters featuring our delightful duo, right through to the romcom inspired quotes on the customer service t-shirts worn on the shop floor. We simply could not be more excited to release this perfectly plotted romcom onto the British public.”

The first-of-its-kind advertising ‘short’ will premiere on YouTube at 12.01am on 12th November.

This will be supported by 60 and 30 second films running across TV stations, social and digital platforms. Designed as ‘movie trailers’ to generate excitement and intrigue around the main event, the trailers will run in programmes such as Coronation Street, Gogglebox and 1% Club. Paid media was planned and bought by MG OMD and encourages viewers to watch online to experience the full feel-good of The Perfect Gift.

Adopting a blockbuster romantic comedy approach to the campaign rollout, stand out OOH executions feature the main protagonists in movie-style posters, riffing off the genre.

Beyond the brand film, product films will be released where Waitrose food plays a starring role, supported by OOH, press, radio and digital display. Each one demonstrates how you can show your love and care to family and friends at Christmas, with products including:

Further building on Waitrose’ mission to behave more like a food entertainment brand, Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley will feature in individual episodes of the Waitrose Dish Podcast shared on 12th November & 17th December respectively, and be interviewed by content creator Max Balegde in press junket-style content for social. The campaign will also be further supported on social with BTS edits and paid influencer support, as well as on radio, in store via POS and romcom inspired T-shirts for Partners, via paid media and through PR.