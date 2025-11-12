Keira Knightley stars in Christmas romcom for Waitrose
Created by Wonderhood Studios, the multi-platform campaign 'The Perfect Gift' also stars Joe Wilkinson and was directed by BAFTA-award-winning Molly Manners
12 November 2025
Waitrose will today unveil The Perfect Gift; a first of its kind romantic comedy ‘short’ celebrating the supermarket’s 2025 festive offering.
Created by Wonderhood Studios with media buying by MG OMD, the new festive campaign is led by a first-of-its-kind four minute film. Shaking up the structure of a traditional seasonal marketing campaign, the content is being released the same way you would a blockbuster festive romcom; repositioning Waitrose from ‘another supermarket brand’ to a ‘food entertainment brand’.
The film opens with Joe Wilkinson, who reprises his role of Phil, the lovable ‘everyman’ from the grocer’s 2024 ‘whodunnit’ festive campaign, in a pub with his friends. Phil is a widower whose late wife had said the only person he could ever move on with was his favourite film star ‘Keira Knightley’. Resigned to another Christmas alone, we see Phil at the Waitrose cheese counter, when a chance encounter turns meet-cute with none other than the woman of his dreams, over a shared love of Sussex Charmer Mature Cheddar. A metaphor for our male lead, who is based in Sussex and is a bit of a charmer.
We jump to a montage of their romance blossoming in front of our eyes; before Phil unexpectedly sees a giftwrapped present for Keira Knightley, addressed from an unknown ‘Mark’. He fears he has a rival for her affections.
Stuck for ideas of what gift he can buy to win her heart, he phones his mum for advice. Phil’s mum encourages him to cook for Keira Knightley, as “cooking for someone is love”.
Phil sets to work, saying the ultimate ‘I love you’ by recreating Keira’s Nan’s pie recipe - which inspired the Waitrose No.1 Festive Turkey Pie - delivering the ultimate feel-good festive moment and highlighting that for food lovers, food is the greatest love language.
The mini movie highlights the importance and ease of “saying it with food”, amplifying the key role food plays in bringing people together, and communicating messages of love and care - because if you can't say it at Christmas, when can you, eh?
Keira Knightley comments, “I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn't turn it down! I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe and I hope those watching it fall in love too.”
Joe Wilkinson adds, “It was great to be back with Waitrose for their 2025 Christmas campaign. This year, Phil got to enjoy both the love and the food he truly deserved. As you can imagine, it was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it, like the trooper I am!”
The partnership with Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson was orchestrated by Anne Batz and her team at Talent Republic.
The soundtrack, featuring ‘She’s a Star’ by British Indie rock band, James, amplifies the empowering and uplifting feelings of the campaign; and nods to Keira Knightley, playing herself, as one of Britain's biggest stars.
The festive short received the ultimate seal of approval, as romantic comedy royalty Richard Curtis, who counts Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, Love Actually and About Time as just some of his writing and directing credits, has labelled it, “sweet as pie”.
Nathan Ansell, Waitrose Chief Customer Officer, said: “When it comes to Christmas, delicious food and drink play a central role in bringing people together and helping us show affection. This year, we welcomed British heroine, Keira Knightley, and Waitrose’ favourite, Joe Wilkinson, to help us show Food Lovers how to ‘say it with food’.
“Our four minute Christmas film - an industry first - pays homage to the seasonal romantic comedy tradition, celebrates the exciting and elevated Waitrose festive food offering, and adds a little more of that warm, fuzzy feeling to the holiday season. It’s the perfect gift from Waitrose, to you.”
Directed by Molly Manners, who directed the popular Netflix romcom, One Day, the campaign pays homage to some of the UK’s much-loved romantic comedies, providing viewers with a sense of comfort, calm and magic. The film was produced by Biscuit Filmworks.
Molly Manners, director, adds: “What a privilege to be invited in by Waitrose and Wonderhood to tell this emotional rollercoaster of a love story. We had such a great time making this miniature romcom with food as a love language deep at its heart. The combination of Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson is completely magical in such an unexpected way, I hope they knock your socks clean off, as they did mine.”
The campaign was created by Wonderhood creative team, Jen Ashton and Oli Short.
Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, Executive Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios, said, “Working with a brand like Waitrose on our first Christmas campaign has been a genuine privilege and a true creative partnership from start to finish.
From day one, we all rallied around a single, joyful idea, brought to life through every part of the customer journey, whether it's the epic movie style trailers and posters featuring our delightful duo, right through to the romcom inspired quotes on the customer service t-shirts worn on the shop floor. We simply could not be more excited to release this perfectly plotted romcom onto the British public.”
The first-of-its-kind advertising ‘short’ will premiere on YouTube at 12.01am on 12th November.
This will be supported by 60 and 30 second films running across TV stations, social and digital platforms. Designed as ‘movie trailers’ to generate excitement and intrigue around the main event, the trailers will run in programmes such as Coronation Street, Gogglebox and 1% Club. Paid media was planned and bought by MG OMD and encourages viewers to watch online to experience the full feel-good of The Perfect Gift.
Adopting a blockbuster romantic comedy approach to the campaign rollout, stand out OOH executions feature the main protagonists in movie-style posters, riffing off the genre.
Beyond the brand film, product films will be released where Waitrose food plays a starring role, supported by OOH, press, radio and digital display. Each one demonstrates how you can show your love and care to family and friends at Christmas, with products including:
Waitrose No1 King Prawn Toasts
Waitrose No.1 Party Polar Bao Buns
Waitrose No.1 Wagyu Beef Mini Pie
Waitrose No.1 Vintage Cheddar Bake with Turkey, Bacon and Sage
Further building on Waitrose’ mission to behave more like a food entertainment brand, Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley will feature in individual episodes of the Waitrose Dish Podcast shared on 12th November & 17th December respectively, and be interviewed by content creator Max Balegde in press junket-style content for social. The campaign will also be further supported on social with BTS edits and paid influencer support, as well as on radio, in store via POS and romcom inspired T-shirts for Partners, via paid media and through PR.
Creative & Media Credits:
Waitrose
Chief Customer Officer: Nathan Ansell
Head of Channels: Caroline Kinsmann
Advertising Lead: Joanne Massey
Senior Advertising Manager: Alia Ahmad
Advertising Manager: Vinay Patel
Interim Managing Director: Tina Mitchell
Senior Campaign Manager: Laura Wallsworth
Campaign Manager: Kate Drake
Social Media Lead: Sarah Hood
Senior Social Media Manager: Emily Angliss
Social Media Manager: Chloe Ball
Creative Direction Lead: James Turner
Art Direction & Image Lead: James Davies
MG OMD
CEO: Natalie Bell
Managing Director: Kat Bozicevich
Chief Creative Officer: Tamara Cross
Client Executive Director: Gereldine Ridgeway
Client Business Director: Jane Ridehalgh
Client Account Director: Megan Cupples
Media Creativity Director: Will Selwyn
Partnerships Business Director: Maddie Taylor Wilson
Partnerships Account Director: Polly Mason
Wonderhood Studios
Founder & CEO: Alex Best
Founder & CCO: Aidan McClure
Managing Director: Sam Brown
Head of Integrated Production: Natasha Johnson
Executive Creative Director: Stacey Bird
Executive Creative Director: Jack Croft
Executive Strategy Director: Nick Exford
Senior Creative & Writer: Jennifer Ashton
Senior Creative & Writer: Oliver Short
Creative - Product: Holly Nash
Creative - Product: Alysha Radia
Lead Senior Producer: Nikki Holbrow
Senior Producer: Alice Konstam
Senior Producer: Stefanie Forbes
Producer - Product: Henry Davies
Assistant Producer: Anu Kogbodoku
Business Director: Tom Butler
Account Manager - Brand: Minna Griffiths
Account Manager - Product: Lizzie Coombes
Account Executive: Pericles Brierley
Wonderhood Makers
Co-founder & EP: Jo Lumb
Co-founder & Managing Partner: Katie Hunter
Senior Account Director: George Alleston
Senior Account Manager: Rosie Hopley
Social Creative: Ella Banks
Producer: Jake Parker
Editor: David Shepherd
Wonderhood Design
Head of Design: Simon Elvins
Design Director: Tommy Spitters
Senior Designer - Brand: Ayano Takase
Designer - Brand: Josephine Choy
Senior Designer - Product: Avi Bamra
Photography
Brand Photographer: Jason Bell
Product Photographer: Chris Bernabeo
Product Photographer: Matt Russell
Full Production Credits:
Production Company & Country: Biscuit Filmworks, UK
Director: Molly Manners
Producer: Peter Knowles
Founding Partner: Shawn Lacy
Managing Director: Rupert Reynolds-MacLean
Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti
Head of Production: Emily Atterton
Production Manager: Ada Almeida
Production Assistant: Rabia Glynn
Production Assistant: Jess Glaus
Director of Photography: Benedict Spence
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Casting Director: Hanna Birkett
Socials Director: James Murray
Socials Producer: Tom Birmingham
Socials DOP: Ilya Maksymenko
Social 1st AD: Pete Ward
Socials Gaffer: George Purser
Socials Sound Recordist: Quillon Larratt
Socials Boom Op: Grace Robertson
Socials Props: Rosie Kidd
Costume Designer: Emma Rees
Keira Knightley:
Stylist: Leith Clark
Makeup: Georgina Graham
Makeup: Sam Coughlan
Hair Stylist: Luke Hersheson
Hero Casting: Talent Republic
CEO & Founder: Anne Batz
Head of Talent Production: Sophie Jacob-Melhuish
Senior Account Director: Disha B.B
Talent Production Assistant: Emily Curtis
Editing Company: Shift Post
Editor – Brand Film: Saam Hodivala
Editor – Product Films: Joanna Lewandowska
Editor - Social: Robert McGuire
Executive Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Assistant Editor: Stanley Whitaker
Post Studio: Time Based Arts
Creative Director & VFX Supervisor: Sheldon Gardner
2D Lead: Miguel Wratten
2D Artists: Ria Shroff, Jasmine Cooper, Olivia O’Niel, Andre Bittencourt, Liam Doyle, Ollie Ramsey, Lucy Lawrence
3D Artist: Ihor Obukhovskyi, Jake Thompson, Ashley West
DMP: Lee Matthews
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Senior VFX Producer: Matt Squires
Producer: Mia Saunders
Audio Post-Production: Runamok
Sound Designer Mix: Jon Clarke
Executive Producer: Lucy Spong
Executive Producer: Ornela Peka
Music Supervisors: Native