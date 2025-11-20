Waitrose Transforms IMAX Into The Perfect Pie

The BFI IMAX has been turned into the….PIEMAX, as part of Waitrose’s Christmas campaign. The activation from Wonderhood Studios and MG OMD, pays homage to the grocer’s recent Christmas short film The Perfect Gift, in which Joe Wilkinson (as ‘Phil’) cooks up the ultimate romantic gesture - a lovingly made Turkey Pie, to win the heart of none other than Keira Knightley.

The media planning for this campaign leans heavily into film launch tactics throughout - by turning one of London’s most famous film landmarks into part of the story itself, MG OMD have extended the campaign's cinematic world beyond the screen. A site normally wrapped in superheroes and space sagas is, for two weeks, honouring the humble homemade pie - a bold media moment that brought Waitrose’s food-as-entertainment strategy to life.

The creative execution shows the home made pie, captured in camera, and blown up onto the 1,734m2 IMAX walls, engraved with “The Perfect Gift”, the title of the romcom on one side. The other is decorated with the message “Love at first bite”, in handmade pastry letters. The giant pie continues to invite the nation to 'say it with food', as for food lovers, food isn't a given, it's the greatest gift of all.