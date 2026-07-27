HFSS: OOH should be part of the solution, not the scapegoat

Instead of focusing solely on restriction, we should be exploring how OOH can contribute more actively to education and healthier decision making. Public spaces are already being used to promote lower sugar alternatives, healthier menu choices and reformulated products. Imagine greater collaboration between brands, public health bodies and local communities to continue to deliver relevant behavioural nudges in the places where they can have the greatest impact.

The contextual nature of OOH makes it uniquely suited to this role. Messaging can be tailored geographically, aligned with local priorities and delivered close to the point where decisions are made. Rather than asking how we remove food and drink brands from public view altogether, we should be asking how we encourage them to use public space differently and more responsibly.

History also gives us an important lesson: meaningful public health progress rarely comes from advertising restrictions alone. Tobacco consumption did not decline because of a single intervention. Change happened through a combination of taxation, product regulation, packaging reforms, public health education, restrictions on use and advertising controls working together over many years. Obesity requires the same joined-up thinking.

The challenge deserves urgency, it deserves action, and it deserves collaboration between policymakers, health experts, brands and media owners. But making OOH the latest battleground risks overlooking something important, this is a medium that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to adapt, operate responsibly and influence behaviour at scale.

The real opportunity is not to remove OOH from the conversation but to use it more effectively. If our shared goal is to help people make healthier choices and deliver better public health outcomes, OOH should part of the solution, not the problem.