Creativity In The Age Of Calories

But as sugar, salt, and fat have been recast as public enemies, the exuberance that once defined British food and drink advertising has to a large degree been replaced by earnestness. We’ve traded drumming gorillas for oat-milk manifestos and kale-washed storytelling. It’s nobler, perhaps. But is it as much fun?

We’ve skipped the obvious choices - Cadbury Dairy Milk’s 'Gorilla', McDonald’s 'Raise the Arches', Burger King’s 'Mouldy Whopper', Smash 'Martians', and so on - not because they’re not classics, but because they’ve already been well-digested.

Instead, here’s a look (in no particular order) at some less-celebrated greats that helped sell food now deemed beyond the pale during daylight hours. The products may have fallen foul of fashion, but LHF advertising produced a bellyful of creativity. These spots remind us that the industry’s real genius was never in selling sugar - it was in selling joy. And joy, thank goodness, remains untaxable (for now).

1998, Pizza Hut, 'Mikhail Gorbachev'

The last leader of the Soviet Union starred in this 1998 TV ad for Pizza Hut. Filmed in Red Square and in a Moscow restaurant, the BBDO-created spot aired internationally but not in Russia. Gorbachev was reportedly paid $1m for his appearance — and the image of him sharing a slice with ordinary Muscovites remains one of advertising’s most surreal moments.