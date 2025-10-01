Still Delivering: How Sarah Barron Keeps Domino’s Ahead of the Rules

Barron joined Domino’s in December 2020 – a difficult time for all marketers but particularly those in the food and drinks sector, but this was a suitably bold response as lockdowns finally lifted and people tentatively began to gather socially again.

Prior to Dominos, Barron spent four years at Costa Coffee, rising to chief growth officer. She also spent over 11 years at Cadbury/Kraft in various roles, including managing director. There was also a spell at Green & Blacks, showing her extensive expertise in the food and drink sector.

Similar to her response to Covid, Barron’s approach treats the restrictions not as a crisis, but as a creative brief — one that Domino’s has tackled with more wit and strategic clarity than most. For example, just this week, the company has released a short film (sans pizza) directed by Will Norman to celebrate the forty years since it opened its first UK store.

The film, jam-packed with inspiration from ‘80s video games and cult classic movies, showcases a limited-edition merch collection inspired by Domino’s original delivery uniforms from 1985, which were launched this week to celebrate the anniversary.