Challenger Brands Vs. LHF Rules

Selling without showing. Advertising without appetite. That’s the new less healthy food and drink (LHF) era in a nutshell. This is now a world where the foodie ads we once knew are no more (at least, before the 9pm watershed on TV and online). For challenger brands, where consumers are often unfamiliar with their product offer, they face even more of an uphill battle when building familiarity.

For the big dog brands that already have widespread recognition, they can lean on their legacies, but what about those starting out? The ones looking to disrupt their sectors with something new? How will they promote what they sell now?

Challenger brands are all about questioning the status quo, bending the rules, and delivering surprises. The new LHF ad restrictions bring several more questions.

“A challenger launching a better-for-you crisp or craft energy drink needs to show the actual product, explain what it is, and why it's different,” explains Helen James, CEO at The Gate . “The restrictions don't hit everyone equally - they disproportionately punish the new and the small.”

The advertising playing field has shifted, and for those insurgent challengers, they have to play even smarter than before with their media buys. The rules are also infringing on the previous safe haven world of out-of-home too.

But in the face of adversity, there is always opportunity.

“These restrictions will inspire a new kind of creativity - one that brands might have once thought impossible,” counters Sophie deGraft-Johnson, social lead at Saatchi & Saatchi .

And it leads to the question: who will become the boundary-pusher? Who will become the story-maker? Who will get left behind?

Through The Lens of Challenge

Being a disruptive brand is no easy feat in any sector. It takes a whole lot more than a good idea; it takes grit, determination, and outstanding creative thinking.

And despite the difficult economic environment of recent years, challenger brands continue to emerge. In the last six months alone, over half of UK shoppers (51 per cent) purchased a challenger brand's product.

Surreal - the cereal company that rose to become one of the fastest-growing independent brands in Britain, is one example. It’s tactic: unique, disruptive marketing that hadn’t been seen before, from targeting users on LinkedIn to witty out-of-home billboards that can’t help but pique curiosity, to even partnering with a Viagra brand. It's secret weapon - surprise.