How &-shaped ideas win in today’s fiercely fragmented comms landscape

Let’s begin at the beginning: today’s comms landscape and how complicated, fragmented, and demanding it has become — a harder-to-survive-than-ever habitat for both agencies and clients. In the last 15 years alone, the percentage of trusted, differentiated, and esteemed brands has continually fallen to near-extinction levels, according to WPP’s Brand Asset Valuator, a long-running study on Brand Equity.

Yes, brands still need a big idea, but now it's got to live in 16 formats, perform in organic, deliver PR headlines, and make sense on a landing page an intern's been optimizing at 2:00 AM (or, more likely nowadays, a landing page AI agent).

The problem is, too many campaigns out there are still built like highly specialised animals — they’re just a beak, or just fur, or they only do eggs on Tuesdays. But in today's climate? If an idea is only one thing, it's lunch.

Single-trait concepts don’t work anymore. We need “&” ones. Platypus creativity.

Take MasterFoods’ Democracy Sauce.

On paper, it looked completely unhinged. You take a standard bottle of tomato sauce, rebrand it as "Democracy Sauce," and throw it headfirst into the chaotic meat grinder of a federal election trail. Was it a product launch, a PR stunt, a political satire, or a social media takeover? It’s all of the above. It shouldn't work, yet it flawlessly bridged the gap between digital content creators and physical polling stations.