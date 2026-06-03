How &-shaped ideas win in today’s fiercely fragmented comms landscape
T&Ps global chief creative officer and partner explains The Platypus Paradigm
25 June 2026
Let’s begin at the beginning: today’s comms landscape and how complicated, fragmented, and demanding it has become — a harder-to-survive-than-ever habitat for both agencies and clients. In the last 15 years alone, the percentage of trusted, differentiated, and esteemed brands has continually fallen to near-extinction levels, according to WPP’s Brand Asset Valuator, a long-running study on Brand Equity.
Yes, brands still need a big idea, but now it's got to live in 16 formats, perform in organic, deliver PR headlines, and make sense on a landing page an intern's been optimizing at 2:00 AM (or, more likely nowadays, a landing page AI agent).
The problem is, too many campaigns out there are still built like highly specialised animals — they’re just a beak, or just fur, or they only do eggs on Tuesdays. But in today's climate? If an idea is only one thing, it's lunch.
Single-trait concepts don’t work anymore. We need “&” ones. Platypus creativity.
Take MasterFoods’ Democracy Sauce.
On paper, it looked completely unhinged. You take a standard bottle of tomato sauce, rebrand it as "Democracy Sauce," and throw it headfirst into the chaotic meat grinder of a federal election trail. Was it a product launch, a PR stunt, a political satire, or a social media takeover? It’s all of the above. It shouldn't work, yet it flawlessly bridged the gap between digital content creators and physical polling stations.
By ignoring the traditional rules of engagement, it wedged itself into the cultural conversation. It didn't just ask for attention; it forced prime ministers to ride its coattails and left news anchors speechless, pulling an 88 per cent engagement rate from Gen Z and driving a massive 60 per cent surge in purchase intent. When an idea is shaped this oddly, it can often leave an indelible mark on culture.
Then look at the Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir
How do you launch a premium British beer? Traditional thinking says you buy slick TV slots and hope for the best… but Platypus thinking says you gather a crowd of lonely, rugged farmers, form a choir, and have them belt out a song with the opening line, "F**k me, it's good." When standard broadcast channels predictably banned the films, the idea didn't die — instead it mutated. Using that friction to capture the heart of the nation, racking up thousands of comments, a literal commemorative tattoo, and a path all the way to a Golden Buzzer and winning Britain’s Got Talent.
This wasn't a standard campaign; it was an integrated cultural intervention that fluidly evolved into a chart-topping charity single, an interactive AI song-engine for local pubs, and a 24/7 mental health support system for the farming community.
It broke out of the advertising conversations and became part of daily ones — that beautiful weirdness generating over £6.6m in earned media, doubling sales to a staggering £59.9m, and crowning Hawkstone as the most followed beer brand on the planet… yes, you read that right.
True, an “&”-shaped idea might look a little odd or unconventional from the outside… but it’s like that because it has to be — integration can’t be a nice-to-have anymore.
In the current climate, it’s a survival mechanism.
Unless every single element of your work talks to each other as one cohesive, living creature, it won’t be effective — we have to deliberately disrespect traditional silos, precisely because consumers do not inhabit them.
But truly integrated thinking doesn't just appear out of thin air. To birth ideas like this, you need open-minded and multi-skilled thinkers and doers working side by side. People who aren't afraid to mix the unexpected to create something unique.
“&”-shaped, not easy to define, and yet perfectly adjusted to survive today’s harsh environment.