Why My Son Inspires My Creativity

Sean Moreland. My 14-year-old son.

Trying to create anything he deems cool enough to tell his mates about is a life mission. Occasionally Chris [Clarke] and I have succeeded. He still calls our Robinsons Pals film ‘That ad about us’ and labelled the last Argos ad “Sick” (Largely because he’s discovered The Inbetweeners and loves Simon Bird ).

But gaining his stamp of approval has never been an easy task. So imagine my shock and lump-in-the-throat delight when last week he turned to me and said: “Can I come into your agency on work experience? I want to do what you and Chris do”.