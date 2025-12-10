Snickers Tackles Australia's Train Problems
The OOH work by T&P Australia is the latest instalment of its 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' platform
10 December 2025
SNICKERS is taking its famous “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” brand platform to new territory with a SNICKERS world-first moving billboard on rails. Reimagining a 50 carriage freight train as an oversized, high-impact OOH placement, the creative is designed to intercept Aussies exactly when hanger hits hardest.
With more than 23,000 level train crossings across Australia, WA is home to some of the country’s longest wait times - including Perth’s Wharf Street crossing, which can be down for up to seven hours a day, and Oats Street at around six. For commuters, that means losing days over a year (and months over a lifetime), stationery at boom gates.
This November, SNICKERS is using that captive moment to deliver a brand experience with impact. The SNICKERS Train transforms a real freight service into a dynamic, high-speed creative canvas – injecting humour and brand storytelling into a uniquely “Aussie problem” - turning passive downtime into an attention-grabbing media moment.
“Most Aussies know the feeling of being stuck at a crossing as the wagons roll by and the hunger sets in. The
SNICKERS Train takes that universal frustration and flips it into something playful,” said Richard Weisinger, Head of Brand and Content, Mars Wrigley Australia.
“We saw an opportunity to show up in a moment where hunger might lead to out of sort moments – a captive environment that brands rarely tap into. By transforming a working freight train into a moving billboard, we’re turning passive downtime into a branded experience with impact. We can’t speed up the trains, but we can make the wait feel shorter – and sweeter. It’s a simple, very Aussie way to prove our platform, ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry,’ in the real world and create a piece of media that people can’t help but notice.”
Credits:
● Creative - T&P Australia
● Production - Scoundrel
● PR and influencer - ENTHRAL
● Client - Mars SNICKERS