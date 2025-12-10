Snickers Tackles Australia's Train Problems

SNICKERS is taking its famous “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” brand platform to new territory with a SNICKERS world-first moving billboard on rails. Reimagining a 50 carriage freight train as an oversized, high-impact OOH placement, the creative is designed to intercept Aussies exactly when hanger hits hardest.

With more than 23,000 level train crossings across Australia, WA is home to some of the country’s longest wait times - including Perth’s Wharf Street crossing, which can be down for up to seven hours a day, and Oats Street at around six. For commuters, that means losing days over a year (and months over a lifetime), stationery at boom gates.

This November, SNICKERS is using that captive moment to deliver a brand experience with impact. The SNICKERS Train transforms a real freight service into a dynamic, high-speed creative canvas – injecting humour and brand storytelling into a uniquely “Aussie problem” - turning passive downtime into an attention-grabbing media moment.