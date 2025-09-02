Spurs Turn Back The Clock With Third Kit Launch
Created by T&P, the campaign pays homage to the club's history
02 September 2025
Spurs take us on a trip down memory lane with a playful Total 90-inspired campaign starring football trickster Billy Wingrove, Spurs legend Aaron Lennon, and first-team stars including Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, Molly Bartrip, and James Maddison.
In the film created by T&P, set in a lavish North London home, the spot is packed with nods to noughties football culture and the iconic Nike Total 90 era – from retro haircuts and eyebrow stylings to a cheeky wink at the Club’s history of commemorating iconic games on DVD.
The film opens with Udogie smashing a radio with a classic Total 90 ball. From there, Wingrove weaves through the house, encountering:
A young fan styling his hair like Ronaldo... only to reveal he’s channeling “Brenaldo” – Brennan Johnson.
Aaron Lennon delivering a deadpan throwback to his trademark eyebrow grooming.
Molly Bartrip launching a ball across the pool
The spot concludes with James Maddison taking the camera with his own hands and drawing a target on the lens in homage to Wayne Rooney’s iconic T90 ad, and fire one of his trademark invisible darts – which morphs into the campaign’s bold graphic: IT’S CLASSIC TOTTENHAM.
James Fernandes Creative Director at T&P says – “The Total 90 era was bold, fearless and full of personality – we wanted to bring that same energy back for the Third Kit campaign, with a wink to the past and a nod to the future, with unapologetic swagger.”
About the Kit: The 2025/26 Third Kit fuses Tottenham’s classic colours with vibrant yellow and blue detailing, channeling the iconic look of the legendary T90 era. A retro-inspired cuff design and heritage club crest complete the look.
The new Nike Home Kit for the 2025/26 season is available through the Club website and Nike, in-store and online.
