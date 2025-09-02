Spurs Turn Back The Clock With Third Kit Launch

The film opens with Udogie smashing a radio with a classic Total 90 ball. From there, Wingrove weaves through the house, encountering:

A young fan styling his hair like Ronaldo... only to reveal he’s channeling “Brenaldo” – Brennan Johnson.

Aaron Lennon delivering a deadpan throwback to his trademark eyebrow grooming.

Molly Bartrip launching a ball across the pool

The spot concludes with James Maddison taking the camera with his own hands and drawing a target on the lens in homage to Wayne Rooney’s iconic T90 ad, and fire one of his trademark invisible darts – which morphs into the campaign’s bold graphic: IT’S CLASSIC TOTTENHAM.

James Fernandes Creative Director at T&P says – “The Total 90 era was bold, fearless and full of personality – we wanted to bring that same energy back for the Third Kit campaign, with a wink to the past and a nod to the future, with unapologetic swagger.”

About the Kit: The 2025/26 Third Kit fuses Tottenham’s classic colours with vibrant yellow and blue detailing, channeling the iconic look of the legendary T90 era. A retro-inspired cuff design and heritage club crest complete the look.

The new Nike Home Kit for the 2025/26 season is available through the Club website and Nike, in-store and online.

Credits:

Agency: T&P

Creative Director: James Fernandes

Associate Creative Director: Ben Fallows

Copywriter: Sam Collins

Art Director: Ivan Stanojevic

Creative: Charles Stuart

Creative: Terry Eeles

Strategy Lead: Ollie Fahey

Client Lead: Sarah White

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely

Senior Producer: Kieran Sadler

Producer: Dillon Palmer

Design Director: Greg Fadden

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen

Junior Designer: Andra Cobuz

CG Artists & Retouchers: Richard Palmer, Tim Taylor

Production company: The Vigilantes Group

Director: Christopher Ranson

DOP: Tom Hole

Photographer: Will Cornelius

Producer: Cal Gordon

Production Manager: Megan Markley

Production Assistant: Mia Walton

Exec Producer: Joe Elliott

Post House: Creep

Editor: Chris Ranson

Colourist: Caroline Morin

VFX: Matt Ditko

Online: Brad Kelsey

Producer: Joe Bannister

Head of Production: Libby Orrett-George

Sound Design: Sounds Good Audio

Sound Designer: Martin Leitner

Music: Music Supervision: Wake The Town