The Times and Sunday Times Spotlights The Power of News
The work by MOSIAC, WPP-backed venture between T&P and VML, is the second iteration of 'Times Change. The Times remains'
05 January 2026
At a time when the future feels so uncertain, The Times and Sunday Times have launched the second iteration of their “Times change. The Times remains” platform.
Created by MOSAIC, the campaign explores the big stories that make the future feel more uncertain and how the dedication of The Times and Sunday Times to quality journalism helps their readers understand what’s really going on.
Tracy Yaverbaun, General Manager, Times Media, said: “The Times and Sunday Times are renowned for independent, authoritative journalism – a commitment recognised in 2025 when we were named News Organisation of the Year by the Media Freedom Awards, The Press Awards and the London Press Club.
“As we enter 2026, we continue to invest in the very best journalism, ensuring our audiences can understand what’s really going on and engage with our reporting wherever and however they choose – online, on the app, in print, on video, on social platforms and on Times Radio."
Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, Mosaic, added: “This campaign translates the contemporary feeling of global uncertainty into a powerful narrative. It demonstrates how The Times and Sunday Times remains the definitive source for cutting through the barrage of misinformation."
The media was bought and executed by MOSAIC in collaboration with The Times and Sunday Times' in-house marketing team. The campaign will be visible across video on demand, radio, out-of-home and social media.
Credits:
Brand: The Times and Sunday Times
General Manager: Tracy Yaverbaun
Director of Customer Marketing: Sarah Thomson
Head of Marketing Communications: Gina Liggins
Head of Media & Performance Marketing: Ashleigh Pring-Shambler
Senior Performance Marketing Manager: Will Bazen
Senior Performance Marketing Manager: Jiangping Li
Performance Marketing Manager: Laura Arias Puig
Performance Marketing Manager: Callum Chaplin
Performance Marketing Executive: Chloe Snell
Agency: MOSAIC
Agency Lead: Charmaine Murray
Executive Creative Director: Russell Ramsey
Creatives: Ben Hayward, Ben Rumble
Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhill
Business Director: Anthony Burton
Account Director: Vivian Pecino
Media Planning Director: Devon Campbell
Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey
Production Assistant: Jasper Morrisey
Director of Photography: Paco Anslemi
Motion Designer: Micheal Tierney
Editor: Dave Shepherd
Sound Designer: Will Hulacki (WH Sound)
Post Production: Stone Dogs
Business Affairs: Fatima Jaguite (Hogarth)