The Times and Sunday Times Spotlights The Power of News

At a time when the future feels so uncertain, The Times and Sunday Times have launched the second iteration of their “Times change. The Times remains” platform.

Created by MOSAIC, the campaign explores the big stories that make the future feel more uncertain and how the dedication of The Times and Sunday Times to quality journalism helps their readers understand what’s really going on.

Tracy Yaverbaun, General Manager, Times Media, said: “The Times and Sunday Times are renowned for independent, authoritative journalism – a commitment recognised in 2025 when we were named News Organisation of the Year by the Media Freedom Awards, The Press Awards and the London Press Club.

“As we enter 2026, we continue to invest in the very best journalism, ensuring our audiences can understand what’s really going on and engage with our reporting wherever and however they choose – online, on the app, in print, on video, on social platforms and on Times Radio."

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, Mosaic, added: “This campaign translates the contemporary feeling of global uncertainty into a powerful narrative. It demonstrates how The Times and Sunday Times remains the definitive source for cutting through the barrage of misinformation."

The media was bought and executed by MOSAIC in collaboration with The Times and Sunday Times' in-house marketing team. The campaign will be visible across video on demand, radio, out-of-home and social media.

