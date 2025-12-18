The Gym Group Celebrates Finding Community
'For Every Group, There's The Gym Group' is T&P's first work for the brand
18 December 2025
A leading high value, low-cost UK gym chain, The Gym Group, will be unveiling a new advertising campaign ahead of the key new year period. Working with T&P, following a competitive pitch process run by Ingenuity+, the new campaign: ‘For Every Group, There’s The Gym Group,” will launch on 26th December 2025 across social platforms, digital, OOH, and AV.
The campaign was inspired by the subcultures that have formed in today’s media landscape, especially Gen Z, who feel a sense of community and belonging to others with shared interests. And whichever group you feel connected to most at the gym, The Gym Group can deliver great value fitness.
With over 250 gyms nationwide and 900,000+ members, the campaign covers how The Gym Group’s wide range of high-spec equipment, 24/7 opening, and no contract memberships appeal to many different fitness ‘Groups’. Whatever type of exercise you are into, whether that is cardio, strength training, or classes, find your fitness community at The Gym Group.
The first phase of the campaign will launch officially on 26th December and highlights a series of product and service propositions available at The Gym Group, that dispel the myth that low cost means low quality. The claims include, ‘Over 700 Pieces of Equipment,’ ‘Free Classes,’ ’24/7 opening hours’, and the flexibility of ‘No Contracts.’
The narrative plays on The Gym Group brand name and features quirky, light-hearted scenarios that demonstrate how its gyms are perfect for any type of ‘Group,’ from those that want to ‘Feel the Burn’, to the ‘Night Owls’ group, and even the ’10 eggs for breakfast’ group. The Gym Group’s founding mission is to break down barriers to fitness by creating inclusive and welcoming gym environments for every type of gym-goer.
It is the first campaign developed since The Gym Group awarded the account to T&P in July this year, following a competitive pitch ran by Ingenuity+. The campaign is part of an ongoing program of activity to refresh the brand and appeal to the next generation of engaged Gen Z fitness natives. The UK gym market has grown to 11.3 million gym members, with the high value, low cost part of the market growing fastest. The Gym Group will have opened 16 new sites this year, taking them to a total of 260 gyms nationwide.
Gym visits continue to increase year on year, as fitness has become a priority for many, especially Gen Z. According to a recent report by The Gym Group, 73% of Gen Z exercise at least twice per week and 44% of Gen Z rank fitness as their first or second discretionary spending priority. This new campaign aims to speak to this audience of engaged gym goers, alongside The Gym Group’s investment in its gyms with new modern design and on-trend equipment.
Tina Koehler, Chief Commercial Officer, The Gym Group said: “We welcome over 900,000 members, making 65 million visits to our gyms a year, and through this campaign we wanted to celebrate some of the many IRL groups that appeal most to people with a shared love of fitness. T&P’s strategic insight into the Gen Z audience and the creative work that has been developed is fresh, exciting, and memorable, and demonstrates the fantastic value we offer in a sector which has a wide audience who are prioritising their time and money at the gym.”
Victoria Appleby, UK CEO, T&P said: “We are thrilled to be working with The Gym Group and to be unveiling a campaign that perfectly encapsulates their unique spirit. ‘For Every Group, There's The Gym Group' speaks directly to the dynamic and diverse Gen Z audience, celebrating that no matter your fitness goal or lifestyle, you belong here. This campaign, combined with their refreshed brand positioning and expansion plans, underscores their dedication to making fitness accessible, enjoyable, and high-quality for everyone in the UK."
Gill Huber, Managing Director, Ingenuity+ said: “It is exciting to see the new work from The Gym Group and T&P launching. Throughout the process T&P demonstrated its understanding of The Gym Group’s audience, showed strategic and creative flair and a passion for the brand and they make a great partnership. Looking forward to the next stage of The Gym Group’s growth.”
The multi-channel campaign will run across social platforms, digital, OOH, and AV, and was produced by Ginger Whippet Films with Rollo Hollins both directing the AV spot and capturing photography. Media planning and buying was undertaken by Dentsu Media.
