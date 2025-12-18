The Gym Group Celebrates Finding Community

With over 250 gyms nationwide and 900,000+ members, the campaign covers how The Gym Group’s wide range of high-spec equipment, 24/7 opening, and no contract memberships appeal to many different fitness ‘Groups’. Whatever type of exercise you are into, whether that is cardio, strength training, or classes, find your fitness community at The Gym Group.

The first phase of the campaign will launch officially on 26th December and highlights a series of product and service propositions available at The Gym Group, that dispel the myth that low cost means low quality. The claims include, ‘Over 700 Pieces of Equipment,’ ‘Free Classes,’ ’24/7 opening hours’, and the flexibility of ‘No Contracts.’

The narrative plays on The Gym Group brand name and features quirky, light-hearted scenarios that demonstrate how its gyms are perfect for any type of ‘Group,’ from those that want to ‘Feel the Burn’, to the ‘Night Owls’ group, and even the ’10 eggs for breakfast’ group. The Gym Group’s founding mission is to break down barriers to fitness by creating inclusive and welcoming gym environments for every type of gym-goer.

It is the first campaign developed since The Gym Group awarded the account to T&P in July this year, following a competitive pitch ran by Ingenuity+. The campaign is part of an ongoing program of activity to refresh the brand and appeal to the next generation of engaged Gen Z fitness natives. The UK gym market has grown to 11.3 million gym members, with the high value, low cost part of the market growing fastest. The Gym Group will have opened 16 new sites this year, taking them to a total of 260 gyms nationwide.

Gym visits continue to increase year on year, as fitness has become a priority for many, especially Gen Z. According to a recent report by The Gym Group, 73% of Gen Z exercise at least twice per week and 44% of Gen Z rank fitness as their first or second discretionary spending priority. This new campaign aims to speak to this audience of engaged gym goers, alongside The Gym Group’s investment in its gyms with new modern design and on-trend equipment.

Tina Koehler, Chief Commercial Officer, The Gym Group said: “We welcome over 900,000 members, making 65 million visits to our gyms a year, and through this campaign we wanted to celebrate some of the many IRL groups that appeal most to people with a shared love of fitness. T&P’s strategic insight into the Gen Z audience and the creative work that has been developed is fresh, exciting, and memorable, and demonstrates the fantastic value we offer in a sector which has a wide audience who are prioritising their time and money at the gym.”

Victoria Appleby, UK CEO, T&P said: “We are thrilled to be working with The Gym Group and to be unveiling a campaign that perfectly encapsulates their unique spirit. ‘For Every Group, There's The Gym Group' speaks directly to the dynamic and diverse Gen Z audience, celebrating that no matter your fitness goal or lifestyle, you belong here. This campaign, combined with their refreshed brand positioning and expansion plans, underscores their dedication to making fitness accessible, enjoyable, and high-quality for everyone in the UK."

Gill Huber, Managing Director, Ingenuity+ said: “It is exciting to see the new work from The Gym Group and T&P launching. Throughout the process T&P demonstrated its understanding of The Gym Group’s audience, showed strategic and creative flair and a passion for the brand and they make a great partnership. Looking forward to the next stage of The Gym Group’s growth.”

The multi-channel campaign will run across social platforms, digital, OOH, and AV, and was produced by Ginger Whippet Films with Rollo Hollins both directing the AV spot and capturing photography. Media planning and buying was undertaken by Dentsu Media.

Credits

The Gym Group

Chief Executive Officer: Will Orr

Chief Commercial Officer: Tina Koehler

Head of Marketing and Communications: Gemma Schmid

Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Nicole Ciucciove

Senior Creative and Studio Manager: Carla Martin

Creative agency: T&P

UK CEO: Victoria Appleby

Planning Partner: Simon Ringshall

Senior Strategist: Georgia Ion

Executive Creative Directors: Chris Clarke / Matt Moreland

Creative Team: Angela Onyett / Erin Sadler

Client Lead: Rob Payne

Account Director: Harry Keeling

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Everly

Senior Producer: Dillon Palmer

Senior Artworker: Ralph Pedersen

Production Company: Ginger Whippet Films

Director: Rollo Hollins

Director of Photography: Tim Fok

Managing Director/EP: Pete Waite

Producer: Jake Gorton

Production Coordinator: Emma Gensiorskyj

Casting Director: Tree Petts

1st AD: James Dyer

Production Designer: Adi van Zyl

Art Assistant: Ellis Garbett

Gaffer: Mark Holownia

Electrician: Oliver Mitchell

Electrician: Dan Burns

Trainee Electrician: Paolo Dalla Costa

Focus Puller: Kyle Harper

Camera Assistant: Alex De Palma

VFX Supervisor: Giles Toller

DIT: Jeremy Balderstone

Playback Op: Nick Forrister

Digi Op: Flora Judy

Grip: Kevin Foy

Wardrobe Stylist: Pia Gloria

Wardrobe Assistant: Holly Carson

Hair & Make Up artist: Chelsea Huntley

Animal Handler: Jo / The Animal Talent

Vet: Michelle Schenn

Runners: Amelia Nelson / Darnell Joseph

Editor: James Demetriou

Colourist: Olha Korzhynksa

Post-Production: Covert

Post Producer: Ben Pearce / Sarah Dicks

Audio Post-Production: Creative Outpost

Sound Designer: Luke Isom

Producer: Caroline McNally-Smith

Music Supervision: Wake the Town

Music Supervisor: Arnold Hattingh, Alfie Franks, Sorcha Collister