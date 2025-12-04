T&P 2025: Rewriting The Agency Script

Now sitting within the fold of WPP, T&P is an agency that knows a thing or two about change. The turning tides of the industry prove to be anything but a disruption, however, as it continues to produce stellar and dynamic work across a range of clients and sectors.

Following the creation of WPP Media , T&Ps CEO Victoria Appleby bumped up to become a WPP Media president in a system designed to put clients at the epicentre. However, she still remains lead for T&P. Appleby spoke to Creative Salon about T&P’s 2025.

Victoria Appleby, CEO, on T&P's 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Transformative: This has been the year where we have started to really see how advancements in technology can (and will) fuel our creativity.

Exciting: We launched a load of amazing work, which is always a thrill.

Busy! This seemed to be the busiest year yet. Or maybe I’m just getting older as I am told that time does speed up.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

We’ve had an amazing year in so many ways. As an integrated agency, we focus on breaking down the silos between media and creative to ensure our understanding of all parts of the marketing equation always makes for better creative work. And we’ve delivered a huge amount of iconic and impactful work this year. Looking back, I'm absolutely thrilled with the sheer calibre and breadth of work our teams have delivered. This year, we've demonstrated impactful creativity and an unwavering dedication to making our clients shine, none more so than with our work for Argos' 'Connie & Trevor the Interventionists', where we challenged perceptions and brought a fresh perspective to everyday dilemmas. And celebrating Toyota Corolla's status as 'the world's favourite car'; with our memorable UK campaign - these are just two examples of our craft and our ability to tell compelling stories.