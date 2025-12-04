the showcase 2025
T&P 2025: Rewriting The Agency Script
One year of new leadership, and now part of WPP, the agency still shows it has fight
04 December 2025
Now sitting within the fold of WPP, T&P is an agency that knows a thing or two about change. The turning tides of the industry prove to be anything but a disruption, however, as it continues to produce stellar and dynamic work across a range of clients and sectors.
Following the creation of WPP Media, T&Ps CEO Victoria Appleby bumped up to become a WPP Media president in a system designed to put clients at the epicentre. However, she still remains lead for T&P. Appleby spoke to Creative Salon about T&P’s 2025.
Victoria Appleby, CEO, on T&P's 2025
What three words would you use to describe 2025?
Transformative: This has been the year where we have started to really see how advancements in technology can (and will) fuel our creativity.
Exciting: We launched a load of amazing work, which is always a thrill.
Busy! This seemed to be the busiest year yet. Or maybe I’m just getting older as I am told that time does speed up.
Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?
We’ve had an amazing year in so many ways. As an integrated agency, we focus on breaking down the silos between media and creative to ensure our understanding of all parts of the marketing equation always makes for better creative work. And we’ve delivered a huge amount of iconic and impactful work this year. Looking back, I'm absolutely thrilled with the sheer calibre and breadth of work our teams have delivered. This year, we've demonstrated impactful creativity and an unwavering dedication to making our clients shine, none more so than with our work for Argos' 'Connie & Trevor the Interventionists', where we challenged perceptions and brought a fresh perspective to everyday dilemmas. And celebrating Toyota Corolla's status as 'the world's favourite car'; with our memorable UK campaign - these are just two examples of our craft and our ability to tell compelling stories.
Our commitment to impactful storytelling and creating cultural moments runs deep at T&P. For instance, our festive collaboration with Twix on their 'Twixmas' anthem - a joyful cultural moment that just sang. Then there's the strategic brilliance behind British Gas' Channel 4 Home Sponsorship, where we wove their narrative into the fabric of daily life, extending to the wonderful cosy character launch for The Things.
Our dedication to powerful narratives was demonstrated with CALM’s potent mental health campaign, engaging with drill music to spark crucial conversations. We pushed boundaries for M&M’s Australia with that incredible street poster takeover, proving that out-of-home can be truly arresting. And for NatWest, we tapped into the entrepreneurial spirit of a new generation, inspiring action and dreams.
Who could forget the legendary Snickers brand, revitalised with José Mourinho’s unexpected, Viking-themed twist on ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’? We also brought a refreshing zing to everyday moments for Airwaves and championed local spirit with MasterFoods’ ‘Democracy Sauce’.
Beyond the commercial, our work for The King’s Trust actively contributed to empowering youth, and we proudly launched a fresh, global platform for Ben's Original. Even the unexpected, like Jeremy Clarkson championing British pubs, became a stage for our strategic creative thinking.
In the sporting arena, we powered dynamic narratives for William Hill and delivered highly anticipated kit launches for Tottenham Hotspur that genuinely connected with fans.
And for Pets at Home, we distilled that unique, sometimes eccentric, love we share with our animal companions into something beautifully relatable. From playfully reminding everyone of Dolmio's essential role, even revisiting a classic 'Lasagne-gate’, every single project is a testament to the talent and passion within our walls.
Embracing AI with WPP Open wasn't just a 'highlight' – it was a fundamental rewiring. My very first day at the agency saw our entire UK staff undergo intensive AI training, presenting the results directly to our clients. This initiative has supercharged our ability to see new connections and create work that truly moves people.
Our integrated approach is validated by our IPA Effectiveness accreditation, a testament to our belief that great ideas must deliver tangible results - a belief echoed in our Marketing Week Effectiveness win for E45.
What one thing are you proudest of this year?
The team at T&P is always my greatest source of pride. In a year that demanded everything, they brought more - more curiosity, more courage, more collaboration and more creativity.
Their commitment to ‘the work’ and our clients is truly breathtaking. Seeing our teams rally, support each other, and create brilliance isn’t just a point of pride; it is my greatest source of inspiration.
And what’s been your biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge was tuning out the relentless noise of doom and gloom surrounding our industry. But this year, the team and our clients truly helped me see the wood for the trees.
What are you most looking forward to in 2026?
It’s so easy to just want to move onto the next year, but it’s so important to learn and evolve. 2025 gave us an incredible education in what's possible. We're stepping into the new year with a much clearer map of the future, armed with new tools, new skills, and a renewed sense of purpose.
And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?
That we, as an industry, reclaim our swagger. It would be wonderful to see us champion the immense value, skill, and magic we bring. Specifically, I want us to become the architects of the AI revolution, not its casualties. AI is our enabler to great work and we need to embrace the possibilities it brings. It will always be important, however, to appreciate the need to balance AI with HI (human insight). We have the creative and strategic minds to lead the way in using these powerful tools ethically and imaginatively. Let's be the force for good that we know we can be and boldly write the next chapter ourselves.
Creative Salon on T&P's 2025
2025 proved to be another year of brilliant work coming out of the agency. The agency also promoted Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke to ECDs from group creative directors, while it bade a fond farewell to global partner Sarah Golding who announced she would be departing after 23 years.
Its work with Snickers continued off its sporting streak which had previously seen José Mourinho front and centre. This time round, its next instalment of its ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ series starred World Cup winner Anita Bonmatí, with a tongue-in-cheek approach to football’s long-suffering problem: diving.
The sporting theme continued with its work for Tottenham Hotspurs where it revealed the launch of its 2025/26 season home, away and third kits. The campaigns all differed - from representing the loyalty of Spurs’ fans, to adopting fearless mindsets, to taking a spin back to the 90s in a retro-themed celebration.
Its work for British Gas saw the birth of its new brand platform ‘Taking care of things’, where the fluffy blue characters - ‘the Things’ - too made their debut. The work reinforces British Gas’ commitment to its customers; don’t sweat the small stuff because British Gas will be there whenever they’re needed. The account will be moving to VCCP in 2026, where they will continue with these characters
Airwaves ‘Ride the Waves’ campaign highlighted the menthol kick its gum provides. Inspired by fans’ real comments from social media, the work reflects the gum’s ability to deliver a reinvigorating kick at flat moments in the day.
It also delivered a humorous take for its work with Toyota, with a focus on its Toyota Corolla being the world’s favourite car - a global icon that’s sold over 50 million units since 1966.
And its work for Argos showed up for the festive period with ‘Thought we were just for toys?’, starring popular brand characters Connie and Trevor alongside award-winning actor comedian Simon Bird.
The spot sees Bird’s character dismiss Argos as a place to buy Christmas gifts, only to have the record set straight by Connie and Trevor.
Creative Salon says... T&P is an agency that has a history of surviving change and making it its new norm. Under Appleby's leadership - and as part of WPP Media - it will continue to show why its known as a creative force and pioneering in its use of AI.