Grace, Grit And Golding: A Leadership Legacy

It takes a particular kind of leader to help shape an agency’s legacy and its future in the same breath. Sarah Golding, the former global partner of T&Pm and one of the industry’s most proven and high-profile figures, has always known that transformation isn’t a moment – it’s a movement. And for more than two decades, she was driving it with grace, conviction and an unmistakable sense of fun as part of the leadership team at T&Pm. So when she announced this Spring that she was stepping down from the agency, it marked a real moment for reflection.

T&Pm (née Clemmow Hornby Inge/CHI/The&Partnership) has always been a creature of reinvention. The agency has grown from a London hot-shop into an international model of modern marketing. It is a £120m global integrated network combining media and creativity, with AI harnessed by world-class people at its heart, and now owned by WPP. This success is built on a phenomenal bench of loyal talent, including founder Johnny Hornby, alongside Golding, Nick Howarth, Neil Goodlad, Christian Hinchcliffe, and many more who have served at the agency for decades.

Golding joined as a founding partner in 2001, was promoted to CEO in 2011 and then global partner last year. Her sharp, creative instinct and rare fluency in people – how they think, feel, buy, and how they can be inspired to do their best work – quickly became touchstones for the business. Her fingerprints are all over some of the agency’s most significant moments – from leading integrated work for clients like NatWest and British Gas, to pushing the agency towards smarter, more data-driven creativity without ever sacrificing soul.

But it’s not just the client work that defines her contribution. It’s the culture. Golding championed equity, inclusion and kindness long before those became boardroom buzzwords, helping shape a generation of leaders and lifting countless women along the way – often just by showing what’s possible.

When she became IPA President in 2017 – only the second woman in the role in its then 101-year history – she used the platform not to take a victory lap, but to challenge the industry to be braver, to embrace ‘The Magic and The Machines’. She launched initiatives to inspire a new wave of talent into advertising and spotlighted the importance of emotional intelligence in leadership – all while continuing to run one of the most commercially successful agencies in the UK.

There’s a pragmatism to Golding’s brilliance. She knows that creativity is a team sport, and that leadership isn’t always about making the loudest call – sometimes it’s knowing when to pass the mic, when to protect the magic, when to call out the nonsense. And when to remind the room to have a bit more fun. In a business that too often eats its own past, Golding remains both a standard-bearer and a restless futurist. As T&Pm continues to shape what the modern agency looks like, feels like, and delivers, Golding helped keep its compass true.

As Johnny Hornby says: “Whilst the agency may have initially been called Clemmow Hornby Inge, Sarah was in every sense a founder, her passion for our business, the quality of the work we do, and how we go about doing it was a passion born of a founder’s mentality. And Sarah kept that mentality from the day she joined to the day she left. Beyond that Sarah was a winner, a winner for our business, a winner for her clients’ businesses, representing our clients and brands as if she worked for them. It’s an attitude that over more than 20 years Sarah has instilled deep in the culture of this place and whilst we will miss her - her spirit, her tenacity and can do mentality remain in the fabric of T&P.”

To mark this new phase in her career, we sat down with Golding to reflect on her work and the changes in the industry.